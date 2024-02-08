2025 Range Rover Electric already has over 16,000 interested buyers: Land Rover

Land Rover’s flagship SUV, the Range Rover, is all set to get an electrified version in 2025. With the luxury EV still about a year away, Land Rover says it already has over 16,000 interested buyers worldwide waiting for the model. Order bookings for the Range Rover Electric opened in December last year and the number is indicative of interested customers rather than a confirmed booking number.

This will be the first battery-powered Range Rover and will be built on the existing Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) that underpins the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions. The new Range Rover was always designed to accommodate an electric powertrain. Land Rover’s product engineering head Thomas Muller previously said that the Range Rover would be the quietest in the model’s lineage while packing the same power as a V8 motor.

Range Rover Electric promises to deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 and get class-leading all-terrain capability.

The Range Rover EV will be identical to the long wheelbase version albeit with some bespoke elements. The model will use an 800-volt architecture, which will bring ultra-fast charging to the SUV. The Range Rover Electric will be as capable as its ICE counterpart when it comes to the “go-anywhere ability." The model will come with a water-wading depth of 850 mm, along with towing and all-terrain capabilities.

Specifications are yet to be officially revealed but expect the 2025 Range Rover EV to come with two electric motors, one on each axle, producing more than 500 bhp and possibly up to 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The two motors will bring all-wheel drive, while it will also come with torque vectoring to ensure better traction off-road.

Land Rover has dropped subtle hints at what you can expect from the Range Rover EV including the closed-off grille and side panels, while wheels will get the EV badge

Land Rover will build the Range Rover EV at the automaker’s Solihull plant in the UK, which will be exported to markets across the world. Land Rover will initially source batteries from a third-party supplier and will later switch to Tata. which is building a $5 billion 40-gigawatt battery cell Giga factory in the UK.

Expect the Range Rover Electric to arrive in India soon after its global debut and will be the brand’s new flagship offering. That said, if the buyer interest is anything to go by, expect a fairly long waiting period for the luxury electric SUV.

