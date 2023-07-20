HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Group To Build $5 Billion 40 Gw Battery Cell Gigafactory In The Uk To Supply Jlr

Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR

Tata Group has announced that it will be investing $5 billion to build a 40 Gigawatt (GW) battery cell Gigafactory in the UK that will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions. The Indian conglomerate’s anchor customers will be its luxury vehicle arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) along with Tata Motors. Supplies to both firms will commence from 2026 onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 14:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer (REUTERS)
Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer

The massive investment comes as a major boost for the UK’s auto sector, particularly with respect to domestic battery production. The announcement also puts Tata into the front row as far as the biggest battery producers in Europe are concerned. It also marks Britain’s biggest move in the auto gigafactory space, helping it stay afloat amidst dominance from the US and Europe in the green EV business.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover officially rebranded as ‘JLR’, new logo revealed

Speaking about the milestone investment, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman - Tata Sons, said, “The Tata group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty's Government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment."

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Commenting about the announcement of the UK gigafactory, UK Prime Minister - Rishi Sunak, said, “Tata group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the UK – their first outside of India – is a huge vote of confidence in Britain. This will be one of the largest-ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future."

The Tata 40 GW battery cell gigafactory will produce high-quality battery cells for a variety of applications across mobility and energy sectors. The new plant is also expected to create about 4,000 jobs in the UK. The new facility will be built in Somerset, south-west England close to JLR’s factories located in Birmingham in central England.

The move will be in line with Britain’s net-zero goals as the country plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 onwards. Under the post-Brexit era, more automakers will be looking to source automotive components locally in order to avoid tariffs on imports from Europe from 2024. The new batteries built by Tata will go on to power JLR’s future electric lineup including electrified versions of the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Gigafactory UK Tata Group Tata 40 GW Gigafactory Tata Sons UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak N Chandrasekharan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.