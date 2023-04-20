Land Rover Range Rover EV to launch in 2025, bookings to commence in 2023

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that it will start accepting bookings for the Range Rover EV in 2023 only, ahead of its slated launch in 2025. The Range Rover EV will be a key part of the brand's electrification strategy. This new Range Rover EV will be built at the Halewood plant of the automaker, for which the company is transforming the facility into an all-electric manufacturing plant under its Reimagine strategy, which envisions a $18.6 billion investment.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has laid out some major plans for the next few years. The luxury SUV brand plans to retain its Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) that underpins the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. This platform allows the company to build vehicles with internal combustion engines, hybrid power mills, and batteries. Overall, this platform gives the car brand flexibility in producing cars for the requirements of various markets worldwide.

The Land Rover and its sister brand Jaguar are equally aggressive about electrification. Jaguar plans to launch three new EVs, the first of which will arrive in 2025 as a four-door GT. Jaguar will launch its new JEA platform in 2025 with the upcoming EV, offering a range of up to 700 km on a single charge. Jaguar has stated that this EV will have more power output than any previous brand model.

These cars come as part of the brand's Reimagine strategy, which envisions the Jaguar Land Rover to be christened as JLR only and become a house of brands. Under this, the Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery will be known as individual brands. Speaking about this strategy, JLR's CEO Adrian Mardell has said that the investment the company has earmarked will enable it to deliver its modern luxury electric future, developing new skills and reaffirming its commitment to be carbon net zero by 2039.

