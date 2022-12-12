2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
The 2022 Range Rover Sport SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom). In terms of design and features, there is a whole lot more that the new generation Range Rover Sport offers. Here is a quick walkaround video to showcase what all has changed.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS