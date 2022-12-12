2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look

The 2022 Range Rover Sport SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). In terms of design and features, there is a whole lot more that the new generation Range Rover Sport offers. Here is a quick walkaround video to showcase what all has changed.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

