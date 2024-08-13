HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Look: Check What Has Changed

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 15:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The price launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will take place on September 1. The updated motorcycle will take on the Jawa 350, Jawa 42 Benell
...

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.95 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 15:39 PM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Royal Enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.