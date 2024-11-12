HT Auto
search icon
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Right View
UPCOMING

ROYAL ENFIELD Shotgun 350

Exp. Launch on 12 Nov 2024
4.8
4 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
2.2 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Expected Key Specs
Mileage

Segment Average: 33.48 kmpl

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Shotgun 350: 25 kmpl

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 146.0 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Shotgun 350: 170.0 kmph

Segment average

About Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

Shotgun 350 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is expected to launch on 12th Nov 2024.Shotgun 350 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.2 Lakhs* Onwards.Shotgun 350 RivalsTriumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Honda Rebel 300, Harley-Davidson X440 and Jawa 42 Bobber are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Shotgun 350.

...Read More

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Shotgun 350.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
Triumph Speed 400
VS
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
Select model
Triumph Speed 400
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Alternatives

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300

Honda Rebel 300

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Vehicle Review Contest

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
Engine350 cc
Max Speed170 kmph

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 User Opinions & Ratings

4.8
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
3
Write an Opinion
Perfect highway cruiser
Awesome thrill feeling after the test drive,. Waiting eagerly to own the beast, perfect companion for the roadies like me.
By: Sadique momin (Sept 16, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow
Highway cruiser with City curves
Black venom look, large in size, aerodynamically design, 2 silencer, himalayan bike look, option for electric charging for mobiles,safety alert feature, in built storage for keeping first aid box and water
By: Hreeday Kumar Baul (Aug 7, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow
excellent in looking
ROYAL ENFIELD LIKE ITS NAME .Well looks engine perfomance .and all features excellent .braking and tyre and suspension good
By: Deepchauhan (May 1, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow
Ragade look royal
Bike looking awesome, just awaiting for shotgun hope it meet the expectations of royal Enfield customer
By: Lakshminarayana (Mar 30, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow

Royal Enfield News

Royal Enfield recently launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%
2 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
1 Oct 2024
Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the co-founders of Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette Automotive, seen with the F77 motorcycle. The F99 electric motorcycle, seen to the right, has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this India's first-ever superbike.
Ultraviolette will operate across four different motorcycle segments within two to three years: Ultraviolette CEO
30 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield explained that the test revealed that the motorcycles manufactured in the said period were found to have reflectors that may not effectively reflect light, particularly under low-light conditions.
Royal Enfield recalls these motorcycles. Check if yours is on the list
30 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots are offered in two colour schemes.
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots review: Worth considering for daily commutes?
28 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 FAQs

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is expected to launch on 12th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 350 cc segment.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 features a 350 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4 in the 350 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

16.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fat Bob Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Indian Chief

Indian Chief

21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

21.39 - 24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic

Indian Chief Classic

21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
View all
 Popular Cruiser Bikes