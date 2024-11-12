What is the expected price of Royal Enfield Shotgun 350? The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Royal Enfield Shotgun 350? The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is expected to launch on 12th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 350 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Royal Enfield Shotgun 350? The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 features a 350 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Royal Enfield Shotgun 350? The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4 in the 350 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.