Segment Average: 33.48 kmpl
Shotgun 350: 25 kmpl
Segment Average: 146.0 kmph
Shotgun 350: 170.0 kmph
Shotgun 350 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is expected to launch on 12th Nov 2024.Shotgun 350 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.2 Lakhs* Onwards.Shotgun 350 RivalsTriumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Honda Rebel 300, Harley-Davidson X440 and Jawa 42 Bobber are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Shotgun 350....Read More
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Engine
|350 cc
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
