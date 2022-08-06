



Performance



Engines on cruiser bikes are tuned to produce more torque to enable effortless highway riding. Their heavy build keeps them planted on the road. Although they are not known for having high speed engines, the extra torque on cruiser bikes give them instant power to overtake slower moving vehicles. Cruiser bikes come in varied capacities depending on their engines. They have engines as small as 150cc and go up to 1000cc and above.



Cruiser Bike Manufacturers



The big 4 Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha have cruiser bikes in their line-up. European brands like Benelli, BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Keeway, Moto Guzzi and Triumph along with American brands like Arch Motorcycle, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Victory Motorcycles are cruiser bike manufacturers. Bajaj, Jawa, Honda, Royal Enfield and TVS are brands that make cruiser bikes in India. minimalistic design features.Engines on cruiser bikes are tuned to produce more torque to enable effortless highway riding. Their heavy build keeps them planted on the road. Although they are not known for having high speed engines, the extra torque on cruiser bikes give them instant power to overtake slower moving vehicles. Cruiser bikes come in varied capacities depending on their engines. They have engines as small as 150cc and go up to 1000cc and above.The big 4 Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha have cruiser bikes in their line-up. European brands like Benelli, BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Keeway, Moto Guzzi and Triumph along with American brands like Arch Motorcycle, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Victory Motorcycles are cruiser bike manufacturers. Bajaj, Jawa, Honda, Royal Enfield and TVS are brands that make cruiser bikes in India. Cruiser Bikes Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ₹ 1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs Honda Hness CB350 ₹ 1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Cruiser bikes have better ergonomics to go the distance. The engine is built to give more torque over horsepower.Cruiser bikes are designed to allow greater rider comfort with a much more relaxed riding posture while compared to sports bikes. Cruisers are usually built heavy and have