Cruiser bikes have better ergonomics to go the distance. The engine is built to give more torque over horsepower.

Design

Cruiser bikes are designed to allow greater rider comfort with a much more relaxed riding posture while compared to sports bikes. Cruisers are usually built heavy and have ...Read More

  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    349.0 cc 36.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    349.34 cc 41.93 kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    ₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    346.0 cc 38.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Honda Hness CB350

    ₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc 45.8 kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

    ₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc
  • demo

    • Honda CB350RS

    ₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc 36.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Keeway V302C

    ₹3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    298.0 cc
  • demo

    • Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

    ₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    334.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Triumph Rocket 3

    ₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2458.0 cc 14.6 kmpl
  • demo

    • Kawasaki W175

    ₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    177.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Kawasaki Vulcan S

    ₹5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    649.0 cc 22.8 kmpl
  • demo

    • Keeway K-Light 250V

    ₹2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc
  • demo

    • Ducati Diavel 1260

    ₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1262.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
  BMW R 18

    • BMW R 18

    ₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1802.0 cc 17.8 kmpl
  • demo

    • Benelli Imperiale 400

    ₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    374.0 cc 33.49 kmpl
  • demo

    • BMW R 18 Transcontinental

    ₹31.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1802.0 cc
  Indian Scout Bobber

    • Indian Scout Bobber

    ₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  Indian Challenger

    • Indian Challenger

    ₹39.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1769.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  Honda Rebel 500

    • Honda Rebel 500

    ₹2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    471.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  Honda Rebel 300

    • Honda Rebel 300

    ₹2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    286.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
  Tvs Zeppelin R

    • Tvs Zeppelin R

    ₹1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    220.0 cc 44.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  Bajaj Avenger 400

    • Bajaj Avenger 400

    ₹1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 28.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Harley-Davidson Custom1250

    ₹16 - 17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1250.0 cc 19.6 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  Indian Scout

    • Indian Scout

    ₹13.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  Benelli Leoncino 800

    • Benelli Leoncino 800

    ₹8 - 9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    754.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 23

