Jawa Perak: Perak

The Jawa Perak is a single-seater factory-custom bobber that sits in the premium end of Jawa’s motorcycle portfolio. It is positioned as a distinctive offering within the 300–350cc segment and serves as India’s first mass-market bobber-style motorcycle. With a low-slung silhouette, long wheelbase, and retro styling elements, this bobber offers a differentiated appeal for riders seeking an old-school design fused with modern underpinnings. It is available in a single variant and one colour scheme.

Jawa Perak: Price

The Perak price starts at ₹2,13,187 (average ex-showroom) for the sole available variant.

Jawa Perak: Launch Date

The Perak was first launched in India in November 2019.

Jawa Perak: Variants and Colour Options

There is only one variant available for the Perak, priced at ₹2,41,559 (average ex-showroom). The motorcycle was originally launched in a more affordable avatar, but currently comes in a single standard trim with updated mechanicals and cosmetic touches.

Jawa Perak: Mileage

The Perak brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.05 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Jawa Perak: Specs & Features

The Perak is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine. It produces 30.2 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that delivers power smoothly across the rev range. The powertrain setup is shared with the Jawa 42 Bobber but tuned to suit the Perak’s relaxed riding character.

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle chassis and is suspended by a 35 mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload-adjustable monoshock positioned under the seat at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Perak rides on an 18-inch front wheel with a 100-section tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 140-section tyre.

The Jawa Perak adopts a minimalistic and classic bobber styling, defined by a blacked-out theme and a matte black-grey paint finish. Key highlights of the design include gold pinstriping on the fuel tank, side panels, and fenders, along with a signature floating-style single seat covered in tan-brown leather. The motorcycle has a low stance and extended wheelbase, setting it apart from the rest of Jawa’s lineup and contributing to its distinctive bobber profile.

In terms of lighting, the bobber features a halogen headlamp and halogen turn indicators, while the tail lamp is an LED unit integrated below the seat. Instrumentation is basic, consisting of an analogue speedometer with a small digital odometer.

What does the Jawa Perak rival in its segment?

The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in its segment due to its single-seater bobber configuration. However, it competes indirectly with other retro-styled cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Roadster, and Keeway V302C.