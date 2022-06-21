2 min read . 30 Jan 2021
Jawa Perak starting price is Rs. 194,500 in India. Jawa Perak is available in 1 variant and 1 colours. Powered by a 334 cc engine. Jawa Perak mileage is 34.05 kmpl.Change City
Jawa Perak
+32
images
images
₹ 1.95 to 2.12 Lakhs
Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Jawa Perak Key Specs
Jawa Perak
Mileage 34.05 kmpl
Engine 334 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours
About Jawa Perak
The Jawa Perak is the legendary brand's third model to hit the Indian market. The Jawa Perak features a bobber-style factory-custom desi
...
Read More
Jawa Perak Price List, Specifications and Features
Jawa Perak STD
334 cc | 30. 64 PS | 175 kg |
₹ 1.95 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Max Power
30. 64 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01
Displacement
334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
Double Cradle Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.45s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.24m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.54s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.76s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.35s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.98s
Highway Mileage
30.79 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
54.04m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.65m
City Mileage
34.05 kmpl
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.
Locate Jawa Dealers in DelhiSee All
Swati Motors, Saket
Dsc 126,127 Dlf South Court, A1 District Centre,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110017
Kirat Sartaj Motors, Shahdara
Property No 383/10b, East Azad Nagar,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110051
Cruise Automotive, Tilak Nagar
4a/3, Tilak Nagar,ground Floor,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110018
Ashvar Motors, Gujranwala Town
House No.9, Blk-a,north West,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110009