The Jawa Perak is the legendary brand's third model to hit the Indian market. The Jawa Perak features a bobber-style factory-custom design, which is relatively uncommon in the Indian market today. In place of the rear subframe, the Perak boasts a unique and eye-catching cantilevered seat. The seat is attached to the main frame by a robust sheet of aluminium, and its tan colour contrasts wonderfully with the bike's matt black theme and gold pinstriping.



Looks and built



The Jawa Perak features a single-seater with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a rear swingarm. It has circular headlamps with blacked-out housing on the front and Jawa has also hidden the horn beneath the headlamps, which are blacked out and feature the 'Jawa' logo. The Perak's handlebars are broad, and it comes with bar-end mirrors. The Jawa Perak's rear profile features a simple design with an exposed rear fender. The indication lamps are on either side of the fender, while the taillamps are immediately above the fender. It has a single-pod instrument cluster built into the headlamp housing, a single-sided extended aluminium swingarm, mono-shock rear suspension, and standard telescopic forks up front.



Riding ergonomics



The Perak's low 750mm seat height makes it suitable for even the short riders. The foot pegs are somewhat angled back, and the seating posture is a little on the high side. To give it the low-slung look, the suspension travel has been decreased on both ends and the ground clearance has been reduced to 145mm. Even though its wheelbase has been increased by 116mm, the 175kg Perak feels light and agile.



Engine and Power



A modified version of the engine used on the Jawa and Jawa 42 motorcycles powers the Jawa Perak. This is a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 30 bhp and 31Nm of torque, connected to a six-speed transmission. The Jawa Perak has the same 14-litre gasoline tank as the other models in the range, and it has a mileage of around 30 kmpl.



Safety Features



The Jawa Perak is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, as well as dual-channel ABS as standard. In comparison to regular models, the motorcycle also has somewhat broader tyre profiles.





