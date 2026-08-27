Jawa Perak Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage34.05 kmpl
- Power39.9 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque30 Nm
- Kerb Weight187 kg
The Jawa Perak is a single-seater factory-custom bobber that sits in the premium end of Jawa’s motorcycle portfolio. It is positioned as a distinctive offering within the 300–350cc segment and serves as India’s first mass-market bobber-style motorcycle. With a low-slung silhouette, long wheelbase, and retro styling elements, this bobber offers a differentiated appeal for riders seeking an old-school design fused with modern underpinnings. It is available in a single variant and one colour scheme.
The Perak price starts at ₹2,13,187 (average ex-showroom) for the sole available variant.
The Perak was first launched in India in November 2019.
There is only one variant available for the Perak, priced at ₹2,41,559 (average ex-showroom). The motorcycle was originally launched in a more affordable avatar, but currently comes in a single standard trim with updated mechanicals and cosmetic touches.
The Perak brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.05 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Perak is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine. It produces 30.2 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that delivers power smoothly across the rev range. The powertrain setup is shared with the Jawa 42 Bobber but tuned to suit the Perak’s relaxed riding character.
The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle chassis and is suspended by a 35 mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload-adjustable monoshock positioned under the seat at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Perak rides on an 18-inch front wheel with a 100-section tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 140-section tyre.
The Jawa Perak adopts a minimalistic and classic bobber styling, defined by a blacked-out theme and a matte black-grey paint finish. Key highlights of the design include gold pinstriping on the fuel tank, side panels, and fenders, along with a signature floating-style single seat covered in tan-brown leather. The motorcycle has a low stance and extended wheelbase, setting it apart from the rest of Jawa’s lineup and contributing to its distinctive bobber profile.
In terms of lighting, the bobber features a halogen headlamp and halogen turn indicators, while the tail lamp is an LED unit integrated below the seat. Instrumentation is basic, consisting of an analogue speedometer with a small digital odometer.
The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in its segment due to its single-seater bobber configuration. However, it competes indirectly with other retro-styled cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Roadster, and Keeway V302C.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Jawa Perak
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|22.01 PS
|30.01 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|PerakVSCB350
|Jawa 350
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|22.5 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|PerakVS350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Rs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.92 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|185 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|PerakVS42 Bobber
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.17 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|PerakVS42 FJ
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|PerakVSGoan Classic 350
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.36 PS
|36 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|PerakVSMavrick 440
Jawa Perak is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|39.9 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|30 Nm
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
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