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JAWA Perak

₹2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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Jawa Perak: Perak

The Jawa Perak is a single-seater factory-custom bobber that sits in the premium end of Jawa’s motorcycle portfolio. It is positioned as a distinctive offering within the 300–350cc segment and serves as India’s first mass-market bobber-style motorcycle. With a low-slung silhouette, long wheelbase, and retro styling elements, this bobber offers a differentiated appeal for riders seeking an old-school design fused with modern underpinnings. It is available in a single variant and one colour scheme.

Jawa Perak: Price

The Perak price starts at 2,13,187 (average ex-showroom) for the sole available variant.

Jawa Perak: Launch Date

The Perak was first launched in India in November 2019.

Jawa Perak: Variants and Colour Options

There is only one variant available for the Perak, priced at 2,41,559 (average ex-showroom). The motorcycle was originally launched in a more affordable avatar, but currently comes in a single standard trim with updated mechanicals and cosmetic touches.

Jawa Perak: Mileage

The Perak brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.05 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Jawa Perak: Specs & Features

The Perak is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine. It produces 30.2 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that delivers power smoothly across the rev range. The powertrain setup is shared with the Jawa 42 Bobber but tuned to suit the Perak’s relaxed riding character.

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle chassis and is suspended by a 35 mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload-adjustable monoshock positioned under the seat at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Perak rides on an 18-inch front wheel with a 100-section tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 140-section tyre.

The Jawa Perak adopts a minimalistic and classic bobber styling, defined by a blacked-out theme and a matte black-grey paint finish. Key highlights of the design include gold pinstriping on the fuel tank, side panels, and fenders, along with a signature floating-style single seat covered in tan-brown leather. The motorcycle has a low stance and extended wheelbase, setting it apart from the rest of Jawa’s lineup and contributing to its distinctive bobber profile.

In terms of lighting, the bobber features a halogen headlamp and halogen turn indicators, while the tail lamp is an LED unit integrated below the seat. Instrumentation is basic, consisting of an analogue speedometer with a small digital odometer.

What does the Jawa Perak rival in its segment?

The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in its segment due to its single-seater bobber configuration. However, it competes indirectly with other retro-styled cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Roadster, and Keeway V302C.

Jawa Perak Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    34.05 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    39.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    30 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    187 kg
View All Perak SpecsView specs icon

Jawa Perak Variants

Jawa Perak price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Perak STD
₹2 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Jawa Perak Latest Updates

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Jawa Perak Visual Comparison

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Jawa Perak comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Jawa Perak
Jawa Perak image
Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
4.82
334 cc22.01 PS30.01 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloyPerakVSCB350
Jawa 350Jawa 350 imageRs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards-334 cc22.5 PS28.2 NmCruiser Bikes194 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPerakVS350
Jawa 42 BobberJawa 42 Bobber imageRs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
4.67
334 cc29.92 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes185 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPerakVS42 Bobber
Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
4.94
334 cc29.17 PS29.62 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPerakVS42 FJ
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokePerakVSGoan Classic 350
Hero Mavrick 440Hero Mavrick 440 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.98
440 cc27.36 PS36 NmCruiser Bikes191 kg2100 mmDiscDiscSpokePerakVSMavrick 440

Jawa Perak Images

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Jawa Perak Image 6

Jawa Perak Colours

Jawa Perak is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Stealth Black
Stealth black

Jawa Perak Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
PerakvsCB350
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
Perakvs350
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
Perakvs42 Bobber
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Perakvs42 FJ
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
PerakvsGoan Classic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
PerakvsHness CB350

Jawa Perak User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Perfect look for a middle class families
The Jawa Perak looks amazing, and I absolutely love it. The best part is that it's very comfortable to ride and offers great value for money. It's a budget-friendly bike for middle-class riders.
By: Amul (Jun 28, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best look and powerful experience
The Perak's 334cc engine outshines other 350cc engines like those of Royal Enfield and Honda CB350. Thanks to its single-cylinder, 4-valve design, it delivers an impressive 31 BHP and 31 Nm torque?something only Jawa bikes can achieve.
By: Dev (Feb 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Jawa Perak Related News

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shares it's underpinnings with the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs, features and price compared. Check details
16 Dec 2024
The Perak is the flagship motorcycle for Jawa.
2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?
24 Apr 2024
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
Popular Indian folk music composer and singer Kailash Kher recently took delivery of his new Jawa Perak factory-custom bobber
Singer Kailash Kher brings home the Jawa Perak bobber worth 2.13 lakh
25 Mar 2024
Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber share the same engine.
Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Should you spend the extra money?
13 Oct 2022
View all
 Jawa Perak Related News

Jawa Perak Specifications and Features

Max Power39.9 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque30 Nm
Mileage34.05 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 kmph
View all Perak specs and features

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