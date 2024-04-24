In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Perak vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Perak
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|39.9 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm