Everything you need to know about Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition

Royal Enfield is known to collaborate with armed forces and launch special editions. The latest one to come out of this collaboration is the Gorkha Edition of the Classic 350 . The motorcycle is priced at ₹2.10 lakh ex-showroom, and it is available at Royal Enfield dealerships. Here's everything that you should know about the new version before you put your money down.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Collaboration

As the name suggests, the Gorkha Edition is built in collaboration with the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Royal Enfield says that it pays tribute to the courage, resilience and indomitable spirit of the Gorkha fraternity.

There are special decals on the fuel tank of the Gorkha Edition.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Design

Design-wise, the Gorkha Edition is identical to the standard Classic 350. But what it gets is a new colour scheme. It is matte green, a bit reminiscent of the Battle Green colour scheme that is sold abroad, but lighter. It is inspired by the Gorkha Regiment, and so it is called the Gorkha Green.

There is also a “Classic 350 Gorkha Edition" decal on the fuel tank along with a white “Royal Enfield" badging. There is also a bespoke insignia featuring the legendary crossed Khukris on the side panel.

Apart from this, there are no changes. So, you still get the chrome finish on the engine, the exhaust and on the spoked rims as well. For reference, there are a few variants of the Classic 350 that get alloy wheels and blacked-out rims as well.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition launched at ₹2.10 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: No mechanical changes

There are no mechanical changes to the Gorkha Edition. It continues to come with a 349 cc air-oil cooled unit that puts out around 20 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that comes with a slipper clutch now, which has made the clutch action very light, and comes in handy when riding through bumper-to-bumper traffic and city conditions.

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