Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Left View
UPCOMING

ROYAL ENFIELD Goan Classic 350

Exp. Launch on 23 Nov 2024
2.1 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos

Goan Classic 350 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 334.0 cc

Goan Classic 350: 349.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 25.54 bhp

Goan Classic 350: 20.0 bhp

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 130.0 kmph

Goan Classic 350: 114.0 kmph

Segment average

About Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Goan Classic 350 Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to launch on Nov 23. Here's what to expect
  • Auto recap, Nov 13: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch date, Hyundai Creta EV spotted

    • Goan Classic 350 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Goan

    ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Images

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Image 1
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    HeadlightHalogen Bulb
    Engine349 cc
    Max Speed114 kmph

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 News

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to launch on Nov 23. Here's what to expect
    14 Nov 2024
    Auto recap, Nov 13: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch date, Hyundai Creta EV spotted
    14 Nov 2024
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 India launch on November 23
    13 Nov 2024
    The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will come carrying most of the equipment from the Classic 350.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to debut at Motoverse. Key expectations from it
    22 Oct 2024
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in Wild Honey colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 starts reaching dealerships. Deliveries to start soon
    13 Nov 2024
    View all
     Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 News
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs.
    The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is expected to launch on 23rd Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 349 cc segment.
    The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 features a 349 cc engine delivering a powerful 20 bhp. It has a manual transmission.
    The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 faces competition from the likes of Harley-Davidson X440 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the 349 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

