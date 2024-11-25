Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which one fits your style

Royal Enfield has finally entered the 350cc bobber segment with the Goan Classic 350 . The 350cc bobber segment was earlier dominated by the Jawa twin, Perak and the 42 Bobber . The RE Goan Classic 350 is based on the higher spec of model of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 350 but gets a different look and feel that sets it apart. It co

In fact the Goan Classic 350 is the most expensive 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield and is more expensive than the Jawa 42 Bobber. But for the extra cost, the RE does offer some premium features. Here is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 Bobber.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in India, priced at ₹2.35 lakh

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Design

The Jawa 42 Bobber is styles quintessentially like a bobber with its name with a low-slung, single seat look. It gets all LED lighting along with a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the single seat on the Jawa 42 Bobber gets two-step adjustability.

The Jawa 42 bobber gets a tubular handlebar with bar-end mirrors. Moreover, it gets a neo retro look with its colour options, which includes mystic copper, moonstone white, jasper red, black mirror and red sheen. The Jawa 42 Bobber rides on spoke wheels on the lower trim levels, while the higher trim levels get alloy wheels.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is styles quintessentially like a bobber with its name with a low-slung, single seat look.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on the other hand is the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform. The bike shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 but gets a host of styling differences including a 100 mm taller ape handlebar, chopped fenders, detachable pillion seat, and tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres.

This is also the most accessible motorcycle in the country to get tubeless spoke wheels at the moment. The Goan Classic 350 also gets LED lighting along with adjustable brake and clutch levers, a digital readout as part of the instrument console with a fuel gauge, gear indicator and two trip metres. The RE Goan Classic is available in four colour options - Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shack Black.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Hardware

The Jawa 42 Bobber use a 280 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The spoked wheels measure 18 and 17-inch. The front tyre is a 100/90 section whereas the rear one is a 140/70 section.

Also watch: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched | Review | Price, Features, Engine, specs | Motoverse 2024

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on the other hand gets 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels. Other highlights of the RE bobber include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Engine

The Jawa 42 Bobber uses a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 30 bhp of max power and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed transmission. Meanwhile the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets a 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber:Price

The 42 Bobber is priced between ₹2.13 lakh and ₹2.31 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the colour scheme. Meanwhile, the RE Goan Classic 350 is the most expected 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield. The prices for the RE Goan Classic 350 start at ₹2.35 lakh for the single tone colour options, while the dual tone colour options are priced at ₹2.38 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: