Auto recap, Nov 23: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch, Ather electric scooters get 8-year warranty

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, November 23.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber launched in India

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been launched in India at Motoverse 2024. The new Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled offering based on the Classic 350 and gets a host of changes to lend it the authentic bobber appeal. Prices for the new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 start at 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber is the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber launched in India, priced at 2.35 lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 440 breaks cover at Motoverse

Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Scram 440 at Motoverse 2024. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 is an upgraded version based on the Scram 411. The bike gets a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colourways. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains the chassis from the older Scram 411, which was borrowed from the Himalayan 411.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Scram 440 breaks cover at Motoverse, launch in January 2025

Ather announces an 8-year warranty for the Rizta and 450 series scooters

(Also read: Ather announces an 8-year warranty for the Rizta and 450 series scooters at 4,999)

Ather Energy Limited has introduced the Eight70 warranty, an extended battery warranty plan for its Ather 450 and Rizta scooters. Provided in partnership with Reliance General Insurance, the plan aims to alleviate Ather users' stress by addressing concerns of long-term battery health, performance and replacement costs. Apart from this eight-year optional warranty, the manufacturer offers a standard 5-year warranty also. The new warranty plan will also address common issues such as manufacturing defects, upper limit of claims and claim rejections paired with other customer-friendly benefits.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Rizta Rizta Ather Energy electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Goan Classic 350 Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Scram 440 Royal Enfield Scram 440

