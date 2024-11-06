HT Auto
ROYAL ENFIELD Flying Flea C6

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026
2.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos

About Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Flying Flea C6 Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle launch plan revealed. Know more
  • Electric power! First-ever Royal Enfield e-bike makes global debut. Meet the Flying Flea C6

    • Flying Flea C6 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Flying

    ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes
    Charging PointYes

    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 News

    The new Flying Flea is the new sub-brand for Royal Enfield's electric motorcycle vertical with the maiden e-bike called C6
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle launch plan revealed. Know more
    6 Nov 2024
    The new Flying Flea is the new sub-brand for Royal Enfield's electric motorcycle vertical with the maiden e-bike called C6
    Electric power! First-ever Royal Enfield e-bike makes global debut. Meet the Flying Flea C6
    4 Nov 2024
    The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights
    6 Nov 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Nov 5: New Honda Amaze launch date revealed, Hero bikes break cover at EICMA 2024
    6 Nov 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be offered in Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome,
    EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled, bookings open from …
    5 Nov 2024
    View all
     Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 News
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs.
    The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is expected to launch in Jan 2026.
    It has an automatic transmission.
    The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 faces competition from the likes of Joy e-bike Beast and Joy e-bike Thunderbolt , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

