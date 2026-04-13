The Flying Flea C6 STD, is priced at ₹2.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Flying Flea C6 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Flying Flea C6 STD is available in 2 colour options: Flea Green, Strom Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Flying Flea C6 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The Flying Flea C6 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.