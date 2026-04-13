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Flying Flea C6PriceRangeSpecifications
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Front View
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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 STD

4.5 out of 5
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2.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Flying Flea C6 STD

Flying Flea C6 STD Prices

The Flying Flea C6 STD, is priced at ₹2.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Flying Flea C6 STD Range

The Flying Flea C6 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Flying Flea C6 STD Colours

The Flying Flea C6 STD is available in 2 colour options: Flea Green, Strom Black.

Flying Flea C6 STD Battery & Range

Flying Flea C6 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Flying Flea C6 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.

Flying Flea C6 STD Specs & Features

The Flying Flea C6 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 STD Price

Flying Flea C6 STD

₹2.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,79,000
Insurance
6,993
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,85,993
EMI@6,147/mo
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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2089 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Wheelbase
1366 mm
Height
1122 mm
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Saddle Height
823 mm
Width
831 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-19, Rear :-90/90-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
154 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
15.4 kW @ 3500 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Max Torque
60 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
15.4 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Direct Acting, Mono Shock, Internal Floating Piston
Front Suspension
Girder Linkage Type Hydraulic Twin Suspention

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
3.91 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Charger Type
On-Board
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
On-Board Charger, Wireless Mobile Charging, Remote Tip Over Alert
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
3.5 Inch TFT
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 STD EMI
EMI5,532 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,57,393
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,57,393
Interest Amount
74,550
Payable Amount
3,31,943

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

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Flying Flea C6vsFerrato Disruptor
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