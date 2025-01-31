HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Headlight View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Seat View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Suspension View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Tank View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Brand Name View
ULTRAVIOLETTE F77 SuperStreet

Launch Date: 31 Jan 2025
2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
F77 SuperStreet Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 101.36 kmph

F77 SuperStreet: 155.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 149.45 km

F77 SuperStreet: 267.0 km

Battery

Category Average: 4.57 kwh

F77 SuperStreet: 10.3 kwh

View all F77 SuperStreet Specs and Features

About Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Latest Update

  • Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched at ₹2.99 lakh, bookings open now
  • Ultraviolette's new electric motorcycle design patent filed, is based on Concept X

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Variants

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet's top variant is Recon.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    Speed
    155 kmph
    Range
    211 km
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Split
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 7.1 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    Speed
    155 kmph
    Range
    323 km
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 10.3 kWh
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Images

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 1
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 3
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 4
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 5
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 6
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Image 7
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Battery Capacity10.3 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range211-323
    View all F77 SuperStreet specs and features

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comparison with similar bikes

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
    Birla DMG
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
    Joy e-bike Beast
    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
    Joy e-bike Hurricane
    Birla DMS
    Birla V6
    Maruthisan Racer
    Rowwet Trono
    Matter Aera
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
    Birla DMG
    Birla DMG
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
    Joy e-bike Beast
    Joy e-bike Beast
    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
    Joy e-bike Hurricane
    Joy e-bike Hurricane
    Birla DMS
    Birla DMS
    Birla V6
    Birla V6
    Maruthisan Racer
    Maruthisan Racer
    Rowwet Trono
    Rowwet Trono
    Matter Aera
    Matter Aera
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.37 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*
    ₹1.63 Lakhs*
    ₹1.6 Lakhs*
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    Charging Time
    45 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    9 Hours
    Charging Time
    9 Hours
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    5-6 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Range
    211 km
    Range
    150 km
    Range
    323 km
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    80 km
    Range
    130-160 km
    Range
    130-150 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    130 km
    Range
    125 km
    Motor Power
    27 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    30 kW
    Motor Power
    5 kW
    Motor Power
    5000 W
    Motor Power
    5 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Motor Power
    10 kW
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ultraviolette Bikes

      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet News

      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the same colour schemes as the standard variant.
      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched at 2.99 lakh, bookings open now
      31 Jan 2025
      The Ultraviolette Concept X was showcased at EICMA 2024.
      Ultraviolette's new electric motorcycle design patent filed, is based on Concept X
      30 Jan 2025
      The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes is slated to launch in the Indian markets soon.
      Auto recap, Jan 28: 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled, Bajaj Auto sales grow by 8%
      29 Jan 2025
      The Ultraviolette UVLYNC is priced at ₹2,999 and is compatible with all electric two-wheelers
      Ultraviolette launches UVLYNC allowing e-two-wheelers to charge via car charging stations
      29 Jan 2025
      From the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to the Oben Rorr, here are five great electric motorcycles for those looking to make the switch from ICE-powered models.
      Want to go electric? Here are five e-motorcycles that you can buy under 3 lakh
      27 Dec 2024
      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet FAQs

      The top variant of Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is the Recon.
      The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 211-323 and a battery capacity of 10.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Recon is priced at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 10.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 211-323 on a single charge.

