Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet's top variant is Recon.
Category Average: 101.36 kmph
F77 SuperStreet: 155.0 kmph
Category Average: 149.45 km
F77 SuperStreet: 267.0 km
Category Average: 4.57 kwh
F77 SuperStreet: 10.3 kwh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|10.3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|211-323
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
Charging Time
45 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
211 km
Range
150 km
Range
323 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Motor Power
27 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
30 kW
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
