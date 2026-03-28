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ULTRAVIOLETTE X47 Crossover

₹2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹5049
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The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover has redefined the electric motorcycle market in India as the world’s first radar-integrated crossover. Merging the DNA of a high-performance street bike with the versatility of an adventure tourer, the X47 offers a future-ready riding experience. With the recent introduction of the Battery Flex (BaaS) program in March 2026, owning this advanced machine has become more accessible than ever.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Price and Variants

The X47 Crossover is available in several distinct variants, catering to different range and performance needs. Below are the ex-showroom prices as of 2026:

VariantUpfront Price (with BaaS)Full Purchase Price (Ex-Showroom)
X47 Original 1,49,000 2,49,000
X47 Original Plus 1,99,000 2,99,000
X47 Recon 1,99,000 3,49,000
X47 Recon Plus 2,49,000 3,99,000
X47 Desert Wing 2,69,000 4,49,000

Understanding the Battery Flex (BaaS) Model

In 2026, Ultraviolette introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. This allows riders to purchase the motorcycle chassis at a lower upfront cost, while the battery is financed via a monthly subscription:

  • Monthly Subscription: Starting at 2,499 per month.
  • Benefit: Reduces the initial purchase cost by approximately 40%.
  • Ownership: Full ownership of the battery transfers to the customer at the end of the 5-year subscription period at no extra cost.

High-Performance Specifications

The X47 Crossover is engineered for both city sprints and long-distance exploration.

  • Top Speed: 145 km/h across all variants.
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.
  • Peak Power: Up to 40.2 hp (30 kW) on Recon variants.
  • Max Torque: 100 Nm (delivered as 610 Nm at the rear wheel).
  • Riding Modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

Battery and Real-World Range

Ultraviolette provides two primary battery configurations to suit different riding habits:

  1. 7.1 kWh Battery (Original/Original Plus): Offers a claimed IDC range of 211 km.
  2. 10.3 kWh Battery (Recon/Desert Wing): Delivers a superior IDC range of 323 km on a single charge.

The batteries come with an industry-leading warranty of up to 8 years or 8,00,000 km, ensuring long-term reliability for electric vehicle owners.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The X47 stands out as a "Smart Motorcycle" due to its integration of aerospace-grade technology and AI.

UV Hypersense Radar Intelligence

Standard across all variants, the 77 GHz long-range radar monitors up to 200 meters to provide:

  • Blind Spot Detection: Alerts the rider of vehicles in hidden zones.
  • Lane Change Assist: Ensures safer transitions on highways.
  • Rear Collision Warning: Detects fast-approaching vehicles from behind.
  • Overtake Alert: Assists in making safe passing maneuvers.

Connectivity and Cockpit

The bike features a 5-inch touchscreen display housed in an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure. In 2026, Ultraviolette updated the software to include "Violette," an AI voice assistant that allows for hands-free interaction with navigation and vehicle stats.

Design and Ergonomics

The "Crossover" tag is reflected in its physical build. It features a 200 mm ground clearance, USD front forks, and a dedicated subframe designed to handle rougher terrains than the standard F77. The bike is available in four signature colors: Laser Red, Air Attack White, Shadow Black, and the exclusive Desert Sand for the Desert Wing edition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the charging time for the X47?

Using the standard onboard charger, it takes approximately 4–5 hours. With the Supernova DC Fast Charger, a 20-80% charge can be achieved in under 60 minutes.

Does the X47 require a license?

Yes, since it is a high-performance electric motorcycle with speeds exceeding 25 km/h and a high power output, a valid permanent driving license is required.

How does it compare to the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2?

While both share the same 10.3 kWh battery architecture, the X47 has a more upright seating position and higher ground clearance, making it better suited for diverse road conditions compared to the street-focused F77.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    145 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    267 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    7.1 - 10.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    30 kW
View All X47 Crossover SpecsView specs icon
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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Variants

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover price starts at ₹ 2.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes in 5 variants. Ultraviolette X47 Crossover's top variant is Desert Wing.
5 Variants Available
X47 Crossover Original
₹2.49 Lakhs*
145 kmph
211 km
X47 Crossover Original Plus
₹2.99 Lakhs*
145 kmph
211 km
X47 Crossover Recon
₹3.49 Lakhs*
145 kmph
323 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Ultraviolette Automotive partners with Karnataka for growth, planning a major EV manufacturing expansion over five years.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
The Ultraviolette X-47 motorcycle offers varied battery sizes, strong performance, and advanced safety features. Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Ultraviolette introduces Battery-as-a-Service for the X-47, reducing costs and enhancing accessibility for buyers in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jan 2026
Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled its voice assistant, Violette, enhancing safety and usability for its F77 electric motorcycle at CES 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Oct 2025
Ultraviolette's X-47 redefines electric motorcycles, balancing everyday use with long-distance capability in a striking design.Read Full Story

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Visual Comparison

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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover image
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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Ultraviolette — one of the few Indian EV makers to make a mark globally — has built its reputation on performance, design, and quality. Now, the brand has stepped into uncharted territory, or rather, created an entirely new one with its latest offering — the Ultraviolette X-47.

What is it all about?

One of Ultraviolette’s strongest traits has always been its meticulous attention to design and execution — and the new X-47 carries that legacy forward with conviction. Visually, it’s another striking example of the brand’s design excellence. The motorcycle looks sharp and well-proportioned, with the familiar LED headlamp signature that makes it instantly recognisable as an Ultraviolette.

The LED headlamp instantly reminds you of the X-47's siblings,
The LED headlamp instantly reminds you of the X-47's siblings,

To build on the strengths of the past developments, UV has used exactly the same main frame as the F77, while the exterior bodywork remains the same. However, the main frame is now paired with a slightly more relaxed steering rake angle of 24.5 degrees, giving it added composure, adding a different feel to the steering geometry. The subframe, a new cast aluminium unit, not only enhances the bike’s visual appeal but also conceals a key technological upgrade.

In terms of build quality and materials, the X-47 marks a quantum leap over most EVs in its class, even rivalling some premium ICE motorcycles. From the precision with which the cables are tucked away to the tactile feel of the switchgear, every detail underscores one point — the X-47 is executed well.

The electric motorbike gets a more relaxed steering rake angle compared to the F77.
The electric motorbike gets a more relaxed steering rake angle compared to the F77.

I believe the key strengths of the motorcycle lies not just in terms of exterior design and appeal, but also in its features and the overall electronics package it offers. To start with there are three riding modes, four levels of traction control, and ten stages of regenerative braking. In Ballistic mode, the bike’s acceleration feels particularly thrilling up to around 80kph. Battery options remain unchanged — 7.1kWh or 10.3kWh packs — with an IDC-rated range of 323km for the larger unit. The real advancement, however, lies in the charging system. Tucked neatly within the new subframe is what Ultraviolette describes as the world’s most power-dense air-cooled on-board charger, capable of charging at 1.6kW. It’s a clever upgrade that promises more convenience and quicker turnarounds between rides.

If that is not all, the feature list is also headlined by a rear-facing radar system offered as standard. This smart unit powers Blind Spot Detection, with alerts displayed through warning lights neatly integrated into the mirrors. The system also provides Overtaking Alerts and Rear Collision Warnings, adding an extra layer of safety and situational awareness for the rider.

At the rear is a radar sensor for new, yet crucial safety features.
At the rear is a radar sensor for new, yet crucial safety features.

How does it ride?

Arguably the most crucial question — price aside — is this: how does the new Ultraviolette actually ride?

A full day in the saddle of the X47 was enough to confirm that Ultraviolette means business. This isn’t just a bike wrapped in pretty panels; it rides every bit as confidently as it looks.

The riding position and ergonomics are well thought out, reminiscent of a purpose-built ADV. You sit fairly upright behind a wide handlebar, which gives you excellent leverage and control. The seat offers generous space, allowing you to shift around with ease — whether you’re standing on the pegs through rough patches or leaning into corners on tarmac. It’s a comfortable yet commanding setup that instantly feels natural once you get going. However, do not expect it to behave as a dedicated ADV when you hit the roads less taken.

The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV.
The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV.

Compared with the other UVs in the line-up, it gets a longer-travel suspension to serve the purpose it's built for. This setup offers up to 170mm of wheel travel at both ends. Ground clearance stands at a generous 200mm, while the seat height is a relatively manageable 820mm. That said, shorter riders might find themselves stretching on tiptoes at a standstill. Taller riders, on the other hand, will appreciate the spacious saddle and relaxed ergonomics, complemented by a tall, wide handlebar that provides excellent control and comfort. Overall, the upright, commanding riding position and the new suspension setup deliver a riding experience that’s noticeably more versatile and plush than seen on other UV bikes.

Performance remains true to what we’ve come to expect from the F77 lineage. The X47 draws power from the same electric drivetrain, producing 40hp and 100Nm of torque (or 36.5hp and 90Nm with the smaller battery). Ultraviolette claims a 0–100kph sprint in eight seconds and a top speed of 145kph — a touch lower than the F77, primarily due to a larger rear sprocket optimised for better drive and efficiency.

The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles.
The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles.

Personally, I spent most of my time riding in Ballistic mode, which keeps the electric motor on the boil and the throttle response sharp. In this setting, the X-47 feels consistently eager, never running out of breath — even out on the highway. The bike is quick off the line and carries enough punch to keep the ride genuinely engaging.

The X47’s performance and overall rideability leave a strong impression, but what truly stands out is its surprisingly sharp handling. From the moment you ease off the line, the balance and weight distribution feel right on point. At low urban speeds, it’s composed and manageable. Open it up on a stretch of highway, and the bike transforms into a bike that you can confidently tour on.

The last word

The X47 stands as a clear testament to Ultraviolette’s engineering maturity and adaptable design philosophy. It shows that the brand isn’t merely chasing numbers, but aiming to tap into the very essence of motorcycling — freedom, versatility, and emotion — through an electric lens.

Positioned for riders ready to embrace performance EVs yet unwilling to be confined to city streets, the X-47 strikes a fine balance between everyday usability and soft off-roading capability. Priced from 2.74 lakh, it’s not your conventional touring motorcycle, but rather an electric all-rounder — one that manages to do almost everything, and do it well.

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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Images

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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Colours

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Cosmic Black
Turbo Red
Stellar White
Cosmic black

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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Best crossover of the year
An excellent end to internal combustion engines — a high-performance electric bike for the future, equipped with the latest features and technology.
By: Ranjit Boricha (Oct 24, 2025)
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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Specifications and Features

Max Power30 kW
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity7.1-10.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Max Torque100 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range211-323 km
Charging Time2-4 Hours
Max Speed145 kmph
View all X47 Crossover specs and features

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