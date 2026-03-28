The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover has redefined the electric motorcycle market in India as the world’s first radar-integrated crossover. Merging the DNA of a high-performance street bike with the versatility of an adventure tourer, the X47 offers a future-ready riding experience. With the recent introduction of the Battery Flex (BaaS) program in March 2026, owning this advanced machine has become more accessible than ever.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Price and Variants

The X47 Crossover is available in several distinct variants, catering to different range and performance needs. Below are the ex-showroom prices as of 2026:

Variant Upfront Price (with BaaS) Full Purchase Price (Ex-Showroom) X47 Original ₹ 1,49,000 ₹ 2,49,000 X47 Original Plus ₹ 1,99,000 ₹ 2,99,000 X47 Recon ₹ 1,99,000 ₹ 3,49,000 X47 Recon Plus ₹ 2,49,000 ₹ 3,99,000 X47 Desert Wing ₹ 2,69,000 ₹ 4,49,000

Understanding the Battery Flex (BaaS) Model

In 2026, Ultraviolette introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. This allows riders to purchase the motorcycle chassis at a lower upfront cost, while the battery is financed via a monthly subscription:

Monthly Subscription: Starting at ₹ 2,499 per month.

Starting at 2,499 per month. Benefit: Reduces the initial purchase cost by approximately 40%.

Reduces the initial purchase cost by approximately 40%. Ownership: Full ownership of the battery transfers to the customer at the end of the 5-year subscription period at no extra cost.

High-Performance Specifications

The X47 Crossover is engineered for both city sprints and long-distance exploration.

Top Speed: 145 km/h across all variants.

145 km/h across all variants. Acceleration: 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. Peak Power: Up to 40.2 hp (30 kW) on Recon variants.

Up to 40.2 hp (30 kW) on Recon variants. Max Torque: 100 Nm (delivered as 610 Nm at the rear wheel).

100 Nm (delivered as 610 Nm at the rear wheel). Riding Modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

Battery and Real-World Range

Ultraviolette provides two primary battery configurations to suit different riding habits:

7.1 kWh Battery (Original/Original Plus): Offers a claimed IDC range of 211 km. 10.3 kWh Battery (Recon/Desert Wing): Delivers a superior IDC range of 323 km on a single charge.

The batteries come with an industry-leading warranty of up to 8 years or 8,00,000 km, ensuring long-term reliability for electric vehicle owners.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The X47 stands out as a "Smart Motorcycle" due to its integration of aerospace-grade technology and AI.

UV Hypersense Radar Intelligence

Standard across all variants, the 77 GHz long-range radar monitors up to 200 meters to provide:

Blind Spot Detection: Alerts the rider of vehicles in hidden zones.

Alerts the rider of vehicles in hidden zones. Lane Change Assist: Ensures safer transitions on highways.

Ensures safer transitions on highways. Rear Collision Warning: Detects fast-approaching vehicles from behind.

Detects fast-approaching vehicles from behind. Overtake Alert: Assists in making safe passing maneuvers.

Connectivity and Cockpit

The bike features a 5-inch touchscreen display housed in an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure. In 2026, Ultraviolette updated the software to include "Violette," an AI voice assistant that allows for hands-free interaction with navigation and vehicle stats.

Design and Ergonomics

The "Crossover" tag is reflected in its physical build. It features a 200 mm ground clearance, USD front forks, and a dedicated subframe designed to handle rougher terrains than the standard F77. The bike is available in four signature colors: Laser Red, Air Attack White, Shadow Black, and the exclusive Desert Sand for the Desert Wing edition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the charging time for the X47?

Using the standard onboard charger, it takes approximately 4–5 hours. With the Supernova DC Fast Charger, a 20-80% charge can be achieved in under 60 minutes.

Does the X47 require a license?

Yes, since it is a high-performance electric motorcycle with speeds exceeding 25 km/h and a high power output, a valid permanent driving license is required.

How does it compare to the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2?

While both share the same 10.3 kWh battery architecture, the X47 has a more upright seating position and higher ground clearance, making it better suited for diverse road conditions compared to the street-focused F77.