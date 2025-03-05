HT Auto
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Left View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Right View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Tyre View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Headlight View
6/16

ULTRAVIOLETTE Tesseract

Launch Date: 5 Mar 2025
1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]

Delhi
Tesseract Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 72.6 kmph

Tesseract: 120.0 kmph

Category average
Range

Category Average: 131.65 km

Tesseract: 211.5 km

Category average
Battery

Category Average: 3.01 kwh

Tesseract: 3.5 - 6.0 kwh

View all Tesseract Specs and Features

About Ultraviolette Tesseract

Latest Update

  • Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter makes India debut promising 261 km range. It costs ₹…
  • Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched, priced at ₹1.50 lakh

    Ultraviolette Tesseract Alternatives

    EeVe Soul

    EeVe Soul

    1.2 Lakhs
    Ampere Primus

    Ampere Primus

    1.2 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

    Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

    1.05 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Benling India Aura

    Benling India Aura

    1.22 Lakhs
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.25 Lakhs
    Okinawa iPraise+

    Okinawa iPraise+

    1.23 Lakhs
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Variants

    Ultraviolette Tesseract price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    20.39 PS
    Speed
    120 kmph
    Range
    162 kmph
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ultraviolette Tesseract Images

    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 1
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 2
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 3
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 4
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 5
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 6
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 7
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 8
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 9
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 10
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 11
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 12
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 13
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 14
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 15
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Image 16

    Ultraviolette Tesseract Colours

    Ultraviolette Tesseract is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Sealth black
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooters
    Battery Capacity3.5-6 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Traction ControlYes
    Range162-261 km
    View all Tesseract specs and features

    Ultraviolette Tesseract comparison with similar bikes

    Ultraviolette Tesseract
    Ampere Primus
    Ampere Nexus
    Joy e-bike Mihos
    Rowwet Eleq
    Ultraviolette Tesseract
    EeVe Soul
    Ampere Primus
    Benling India Aura
    Ampere Nexus
    Okinawa iPraise+
    Joy e-bike Mihos
    Bajaj Chetak
    Rowwet Eleq
    Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.16 Lakhs*
    ₹1.16 Lakhs*
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 25 Minutes
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Range
    162 kmph
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    107 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    136 km
    Range
    139 km
    Range
    130 km
    Range
    153 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    100 km
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    1.2 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    3200 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    2700 W
    Motor Power
    1500 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    2 kW
    Motor Power
    1.5 kW
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

    • Popular
      Ultraviolette Tesseract News

      Ultraviolette Tesseract promises 260 kilometre range on a full charge.
      Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter makes India debut promising 261 km range. It costs
      5 Mar 2025
      The Ultraviolette Shockwave is an electric enduro bike with a top speed of 120 kmph and weighs just 120 kg
      Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched, priced at 1.50 lakh
      5 Mar 2025
      The Kia EV4 is the Korean carmaker's first electric sedan.
      Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans
      28 Feb 2025
      Currently, the company retails two models, Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the F77 Mach 2
      Ultraviolette announces plans to introduce new electric two wheelers. Here's what to expect
      27 Feb 2025
      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the new colour schemes and decals which help in differentiating both motorcycles.
      Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet first ride review: Subtle changes make big difference
      6 Feb 2025
      Explore Other Options

      Ultraviolette Tesseract FAQs

      Ultraviolette Tesseract comes in a single variant which is the 3.5 kWh.
      The Ultraviolette Tesseract is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 162-261 km and a battery capacity of 3.5-6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ultraviolette Tesseract offers a single variant. The variant, 3.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ultraviolette Tesseract is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 3.5-6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 162-261 km on a single charge.

      Latest Bikes in India 2025

      Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

      Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

      1.15 Lakhs
      Honda Hornet 2.0

      Honda Hornet 2.0

      1.57 Lakhs
      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

      69,999
      Aprilia Tuono 457

      Aprilia Tuono 457

      3.95 Lakhs
      Honda NX200

      Honda NX200

      1.68 Lakhs
      Popular Bikes in India 2025

      Hero Glamour

      Hero Glamour

      83,598 - 87,598
      BMW CE-04

      BMW CE-04

      14.9 Lakhs
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

      Ducati Panigale V4 2025

      Ducati Panigale V4 2025

      27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Ducati DesertX 2025

      Ducati DesertX 2025

      21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Popular Scooters

      Vespa S 125

      Vespa S 125

      1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs
      Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

      Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

      1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

      Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

      79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

      69,999
      Simple Energy One

      Simple Energy One

      1.66 Lakhs
