Which is the top variant of Ultraviolette Tesseract? Ultraviolette Tesseract comes in a single variant which is the 3.5 kWh.

What are the key specifications of the Ultraviolette Tesseract? The Ultraviolette Tesseract is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 162-261 km and a battery capacity of 3.5-6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ultraviolette Tesseract have, and what is the price range? The Ultraviolette Tesseract offers a single variant. The variant, 3.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).