Ultraviolette bags over 60,000 bookings for Tesseract, 7,000 for Shockwave

Ultraviolette Automotive will enter the mass-market electric two-wheeler space next year and the company has garnered strong interest from buyers nearly a year before deliveries. The manufacturer has revealed that its maiden electric scooter Tesseract has garnered over 60,000 bookings, while the Shockwave electric off-roader has bagged 7,000 bookings so far. Both models are slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: What You Need To Know

The Ultraviolette Tesseract will arrive as a sporty iteration of a scooter, promising a host of features including several segment firsts. The company announced the model at an introductory price of ₹1.20 lakh for the first 50,000 customers. Notably, the brand had to extend the introductory price owing to an overwhelming demand. The prices currently start from ₹1.45 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. Ultraviolette secured 50,000 bookings till March this year, while the next 10,000 have been achieved in the last quarter.

While complete specifications are yet to be revealed, the Ultraviolette Tesseract will come with a 3.5kWh battery pack on the base trim, while the higher variants will get 5 kWh and 6 kWh options. The feature pack is equally fancy with wireless charging, radar system at the front and rear, rearview mirrors with blindspot detection, front and rear radar, a dashcam, and more. The model promises a top speed of 125 kmph and will come with traction control, dual-channel ABS, four-level regen, and hill hold.

Based on a new Light Motorcycle platform called ‘Funduro’, the new Shockwave is an electric enduro bike

Ultraviolette Shockwave: What You Need To Know

The Shockwave is an electric enduro machine that was launched at an inteoductor price of ₹1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers. Prices now start at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Shockwave packs an electric motor churning out 14.5 bhp, while power will come from a 4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 165 km (IFC) on a single charge. UV says the electric enduro can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 120 kmph.

On the feature front, the bike will come with all-LED lighting, a steel frame, telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, all while riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. The Shockwave will also pack switchable dual-channel ABS, four-level traction control, and six-level regen.

