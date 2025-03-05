hamburger icon
Ultraviolette Tesseract On Road Price in Mumbai

1.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Tesseract Price in Mumbai

Ultraviolette Tesseract on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Ultraviolette Tesseract Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Tesseract 3.5 kWh

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.5 KWh
125 Kmph
162 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,000
Insurance
8,402
On-Road Price in Mumbai
1,28,402
    Ultraviolette Tesseract FAQs

    The on-road price of Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh in Mumbai is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ultraviolette Tesseract in Mumbai is Rs. 2,604.
    The insurance charges for Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh in Mumbai are Rs. 8,402, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

