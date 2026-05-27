Ultraviolette Tesseract launch delayed till 2027, now gets new 100V architecture

Ultraviolette has pushed the launch of its Tesseract electric scooter to January 2027. While the delay will disappoint many customers who have already booked the scooter, the company says the extra time is being used to introduce a major upgrade: a new 100V electrical architecture.

Launch timeline pushed further

The Tesseract was first shown with a promise of deliveries starting in Q1 2026. That was later shifted to Q2 2026, and the scooter will now arrive almost a year later than originally planned.

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New 100V platform explained

According to Ultraviolette, the Tesseract is being upgraded to what it calls India’s first 100V scooter platform. The company says this new setup has been designed to improve performance, charging speed, efficiency and overall reliability.

The brand claims the updated system can deliver up to three times more power compared to current industry standards. It also says the new platform supports charging speeds that are twice as fast. Other claimed benefits include better performance during hard riding conditions, improved load-carrying ability and higher efficiency.

Customer feedback shaped the updates

The company also said it spent the last few months taking the Tesseract to different cities across India through customer showcases and roadshows. During these events, potential buyers were able to see the scooter up close and interact with Ultraviolette’s design and engineering teams.

Feedback from these events reportedly helped the company make further changes to the scooter. Ultraviolette says it worked on improving rider comfort, ergonomics, practicality, the rider interface and some parts of the overall design.

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Updated specifications still under wraps

The company has not yet shared updated specifications or performance numbers for the revised Tesseract. So, it remains unclear whether the switch to the new 100V platform will also bring changes to range, acceleration or top speed.

For now, Ultraviolette has only confirmed the January 2027 launch timeline and the shift to the new 100V architecture. More details about the production-spec scooter are expected closer to launch.

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