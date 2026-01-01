The Tesseract 3.5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tesseract 3.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tesseract 3.5 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Sonic Pink, Desert Sand, Sealth Black, Solar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tesseract 3.5 kWh include the EeVe Soul priced ₹1.2 Lakhs and the Tunwal Storm ZX priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.
The Tesseract 3.5 kWh has Music Control, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.