Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Left View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Left View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Right View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Tyre View
Ultraviolette Tesseract Headlight View
Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh

1.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tesseract 3.5 kWh

Tesseract 3.5 kWh Prices

The Tesseract 3.5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tesseract 3.5 kWh Range

The Tesseract 3.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tesseract 3.5 kWh Colours

The Tesseract 3.5 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Sonic Pink, Desert Sand, Sealth Black, Solar White.

Tesseract 3.5 kWh Battery & Range

Tesseract 3.5 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tesseract 3.5 kWh include the EeVe Soul priced ₹1.2 Lakhs and the Tunwal Storm ZX priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

Tesseract 3.5 kWh Specs & Features

The Tesseract 3.5 kWh has Music Control, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh Price

Tesseract 3.5 kWh

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,20,000
EMI@2,579/mo
Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
34 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14, Rear :-140/70-14
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
162 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
14.91 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
30 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Dashcam-2X Front And Rear, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Front And Rear Colllision Alerts, Lane Change Assist, On Board Navigation
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch LED

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
8 Years, 2,00,000 KM
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh EMI
EMI2,321 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,08,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,08,000
Interest Amount
31,280
Payable Amount
1,39,280

