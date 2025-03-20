Ultraviolette Tesseract crosses 50,000 bookings. Here's what makes it popular

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is the first electric scooter from the Bangalore based new age electric two wheeler maker. The brand showcased the new electric scooter for the very first time around February 2025. Now though, the electric scooter has crossed the 50,000 bookings mark. The electric scooter was introduced at an introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom), however later the introductory prices were extended for the first 50,000 customers. Here’s what makes the electric scooter famous.

1 Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design Ultraviolette has provided the Tesseract with a sleek, combat helicopter-inspired look that features sharp lines, LED lights, and a streamlined aerodynamic shape. Drawing inspiration from combat helicopters, the Tesseract has an aggressive and aerodynamic appearance. It comes in three bold color options of Desert Sand, Sonic Pink and Stealth Black giving the riders the option to select a look that complements their personality.

2 Ultraviolette Tesseract: Features The Ultraviolette Tesseract comes equipped with next-gen features such as a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with Violette AI-based connectivity suite, Keyless ignition and NFC to lock and unlock the scooter through your smartphone, park assist & reverse mode, hill hold assist that avoids rolling back on slopes, cruise control and music and call controls. With over-the-air (OTA) updates, the Tesseract also makes sure that its software is always up to date with the best enhancements. In terms of practicality, the Tesseract comes with a 34-litre under-seat storage compartment that can hold a full-face helmet. This is a benefit that allows riders to have sufficient space for their items, which makes it an easy option for daily use.

3 Ultraviolette Tesseract: Safety The Tesseract is the first Indian scooter with integrated radar technology, providing rider safety with features like blind-spot detection, overtake signals and collision alerts. It also has front and rear cameras that can act as dashcams, offering complete spatial awareness and recording functionality.

4 Ultraviolette Tesseract: Specs The electric scooter is driven by a 20.1 bhp electric motor and it can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The Tesseract reaches a top speed of 125 kmph, it is claimed. The scooter's range differs based on the model and battery capacity. The riders have the option to choose from 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh or 6 kWh capacities and the scooter provides an IDC-claimed maximum range of up to 261 km in a single charge, suiting different commuting requirements.

5 Ultraviolette Tesseract: Price The price of the Ultraviolette Tesseract is ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). But the first 50,000 customers can buy it at a discounted price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the Tesseract are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026.

