Ultraviolette announces BIGGA Factory in Hosur, targets annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles

Ultraviolette has announced plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, called the BIGGA Factory, as it prepares to scale production of its upcoming Tesseract electric scooter and future products.

Production capacity to reach 250,000 vehicles annually

The new facility, located at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Shoolagiri, will be developed in phases and is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles. The infrastructure is designed to eventually support production of up to 500,000 vehicles a year as demand increases.

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The BIGGA Factory will manufacture the Tesseract electric scooter and will also support Ultraviolette's future product range. The company has outlined plans to expand into multiple motorcycle segments, including sports, crossover, cruiser and street motorcycles, along with scooters.

Hosur facility to operate alongside Bengaluru plant

Ultraviolette said the project is expected to create around 2,000 jobs in its initial phase, with employment expected to increase further over the next five years as operations expand. The Tamil Nadu government will facilitate the allotment of land for the facility. Ultraviolette said the Hosur location offers access to an established automotive manufacturing ecosystem while also being close to its research and development operations in Bengaluru and its supplier network.

The facility will incorporate Industry 4.0 manufacturing systems, including a Manufacturing Execution System for real-time production tracking. Ultraviolette also plans to deploy digital lean manufacturing and quality systems across the plant. Automation will form part of key production processes, with collaborative robots planned for functions such as sorting, welding and assembly. The facility will also use automated assembly systems and vision-based inspection technology.

The BIGGA Factory will operate alongside Ultraviolette's existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, which will continue its regular operations. Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said the new facility will provide the manufacturing capacity required to scale the Tesseract and future products for customers in India and international markets.

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