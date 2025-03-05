Ultraviolette Tesseract on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette Tesseract on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette Tesseract dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Ultraviolette Tesseract on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ultraviolette Tesseract is mainly compared to Simple Energy OneS which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kolkata, EeVe Soul which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Ultraviolette Tesseract 3.5 kWh ₹ 1.28 Lakhs