hamburger icon
X47 CrossoverPriceRangeSpecifications
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Right View
1/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Left View
2/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Engine View
3/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Exhaust View
4/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Tyre View
5/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Headlight View
View all Images
6/11

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Original

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

X47 Crossover Original

X47 Crossover Original Prices

The X47 Crossover Original, is priced at ₹2.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X47 Crossover Original Range

The X47 Crossover Original offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X47 Crossover Original Colours

The X47 Crossover Original is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.

X47 Crossover Original Battery & Range

X47 Crossover Original vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the X47 Crossover Original include the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.

X47 Crossover Original Specs & Features

The X47 Crossover Original has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Fast Charging Time, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Anti Theft Alarm.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Original Price

X47 Crossover Original

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,000
RTO
1,500
Insurance
19,120
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,620
EMI@5,795/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Original Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
200 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
211 km
Max Speed
145 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Torque
100 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Onboard Charge, Weather, Radar Tech, Dashcam
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Original EMI
EMI5,216 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,42,657
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,42,657
Interest Amount
70,282
Payable Amount
3,12,939

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover other Variants

X47 Crossover Original Plus

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
Insurance
18,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,17,186
EMI@6,818/mo
Add to Compare
Close

X47 Crossover Recon

₹3.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,49,000
Insurance
19,078
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,68,078
EMI@7,911/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

X47 Crossover Recon Plus

₹4.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
Insurance
19,971
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,18,971
EMI@9,005/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

X47 Crossover Desert Wing

₹4.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,49,000
Insurance
9,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,58,751
EMI@9,860/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Alternatives

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X47 CrossovervsF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X47 CrossovervsF77 SuperStreet
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X47 CrossovervsDMG
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X47 CrossovervsBeast
Joy e-bike Hurricane

Joy e-bike Hurricane

2.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X47 CrossovervsHurricane

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DMG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Ultraviolette Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details