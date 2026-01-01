The X47 Crossover Original Plus, is priced at ₹3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The X47 Crossover Original Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X47 Crossover Original Plus is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the X47 Crossover Original Plus include the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The X47 Crossover Original Plus has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Anti Theft Alarm.