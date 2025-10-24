hamburger icon
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Right View
1/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Left View
2/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Engine View
3/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Exhaust View
4/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Tyre View
5/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Headlight View
6/11

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Specifications

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover starting price is Rs. 2,49,000 in India. Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is available in 5 variant and
2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs*
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Specs

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X47 Crossover starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover sits in the Sports Bikes segment

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Desert Wing
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2060 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1385 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Height
1220 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
867 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
323 km
Max Speed
145 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a Diameter of 41 mm Preload Adjustable
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - Preload Adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Modes - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Weather, Radar Tech, Deep Sleep, Overtake Alert, Charge Limits, SRB7 Battery Pack, SRB7 Battery Pack, IEC 62196-6 Charging Port, Dynamic Stability Control, Dashcam, On-Board Charger, Park Assist, Find My X-47, Blindspot Detection, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 1,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
F77 SuperStreet Specs
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
F77 Mach 2 Specs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
DMG Specs
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Beast Specs
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Thunderbolt Specs

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
0
5 ratingrating star
1
Best crossover of the year
An excellent end to internal combustion engines — a high-performance electric bike for the future, equipped with the latest features and technology.
By: Ranjit Boricha (Oct 24, 2025)
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Variants & Price List

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover price starts at ₹ 2.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes in 5 variants. Ultraviolette X47 Crossover's top variant is Desert Wing

2.49 Lakhs*
145 Kmph
211 Km
2.99 Lakhs*
145 Kmph
211 Km
3.49 Lakhs*
145 Kmph
323 Km
3.99 Lakhs*
145 Kmph
323 Km
4.49 Lakhs*
145 Kmph
323 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
