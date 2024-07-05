Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first motorcycle that can run on CNG. It was expected that the motorcycle would be called Bruzer CNG. However, now it has been revealed that the motorcycle is called Freedom 125. It will be sold in three variants and five colour options. The prices of the motorcycle start at Rs 95,000 and go up to Rs 1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are no direct rivals of the Bajaj Freedom because it is the only motorcycle that can run on CNG. However, there are other 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market with whom the price of the Freedom would overlap.
The design of the Freedom 125 is of a typical commuter motorcycle with a slim design and a circular headlamp in the front. The headlamp is an LED unit whereas the turn indicators are halogens. The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm. However, the seat is quite narrow so the rider should be able to get his or her feet down. Bajaj says that the Freedom 125 has the longest seat in the segment.
Bajaj Freedom price
Bajaj Freedom is priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
When was Bajaj Freedom launched?
Bajaj launched the Freedom on 5th July 2024. It will first launch in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bajaj will also export the Freedom to Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
How many variants are there of Bajaj Freedom?
There are three variants of the Bajaj Freedom - NG04 Disc LED, NG04 Drum LED and NG04 Drum.
What are the colour options of Bajaj Freedom?
The Bajaj Freedom comes in five colors: Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red and Pewter Grey.
What features are available in the Bajaj Freedom?
Bajaj Freedom comes with an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.
What is the seat height of Bajaj Freedom?
Bajaj Freedom has a seat height of 825 mm.
What is the top speed of Bajaj Freedom?
The top speed of Bajaj Freedom is 93.4 kmph while running on petrol and 90.5 kmph on CNG.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bajaj Freedom?
The 125 cc engine can run on CNG as well as petrol. It produces 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The trellis frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer. Braking duties are performed by either a drum brake or a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Bajaj Freedom has a kerb weight of 147 kg. The motorcycle has the longest seat in any two-wheeler.
What is the mileage of Bajaj Freedom?
Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on a CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km. The mileage is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on Petrol.