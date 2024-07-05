HT Auto
BAJAJ Freedom

Launch Date: 5 Jul 2024
4.0
48 Reviews
95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Videos
Videos
Photos
Photos
360° View
360° View
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Bajaj Freedom Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Mileage65 kmpl
Max Speed93.4 kmph
View all Freedom specs and features

About Bajaj Freedom

Latest Update

  • Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike goes on sale in Delhi-NCR after Maharashtra & Gujarat
  • High demand for Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG, to be sold in 77 towns before August 15

    • Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first motorcycle that can run on CNG. It was expected that the motorcycle would be called Bruzer CNG. However, now it has been revealed that the motorcycle is called Freedom 125. It will be sold in three variants and five colour options. The prices of the motorcycle start at Rs 95,000 and go up to Rs 1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are no direct rivals of the Bajaj Freedom because it is the only motorcycle that can run on CNG. However, there are other 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market with whom the price of the Freedom would overlap.

    The design of the Freedom 125 is of a typical commuter motorcycle with a slim design and a circular headlamp in the front. The headlamp is an LED unit whereas the turn indicators are halogens. The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm. However, the seat is quite narrow so the rider should be able to get his or her feet down. Bajaj says that the Freedom 125 has the longest seat in the segment.

    Bajaj Freedom price

    Bajaj Freedom is priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

    When was Bajaj Freedom launched?

    Bajaj launched the Freedom on 5th July 2024. It will first launch in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bajaj will also export the Freedom to Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

    How many variants are there of Bajaj Freedom?

    There are three variants of the Bajaj Freedom - NG04 Disc LED, NG04 Drum LED and NG04 Drum.

    What are the colour options of Bajaj Freedom?

    The Bajaj Freedom comes in five colors: Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red and Pewter Grey.

    What features are available in the Bajaj Freedom?

    Bajaj Freedom comes with an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

    What is the seat height of Bajaj Freedom?

    Bajaj Freedom has a seat height of 825 mm.

    What is the top speed of Bajaj Freedom?

    The top speed of Bajaj Freedom is 93.4 kmph while running on petrol and 90.5 kmph on CNG.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bajaj Freedom?

    The 125 cc engine can run on CNG as well as petrol. It produces 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The trellis frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer. Braking duties are performed by either a drum brake or a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Bajaj Freedom has a kerb weight of 147 kg. The motorcycle has the longest seat in any two-wheeler.

    What is the mileage of Bajaj Freedom?

    Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on a CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km. The mileage is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on Petrol.

    Bajaj Freedom Variants

    Bajaj Freedom price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Freedom comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Freedom's top variant is Disc LED.

    Filter variants by:
    Icon check
    All
    Petrol And CNG
    Petrol andCNG
    Manual
    3 Variants Available
    ₹95,000*
    Engine
    125 cc
    Max Speed
    93 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    Engine
    125 cc
    Max Speed
    93 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    Engine
    125 cc
    Max Speed
    93 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Bajaj Freedom Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.5 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage65 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine125 cc
    Max Speed93.4 kmph
    View all Freedom specs and features

    Bajaj Freedom comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Bajaj Freedom
    		Bajaj Pulsar 125Honda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 150Honda UnicornHero Super SplendorHero GlamourHero Glamour XTECKeeway SR125Komaki MX3
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹81,843 - 94,957
    ₹86,467 - 90,567
    ₹1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs
    ₹1.11 Lakhs
    ₹80,848 - 88,328
    ₹83,598 - 87,598
    ₹92,348 - 87,748
    ₹1.19 Lakhs
    ₹95,000 Onwards
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.1 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    125 cc
    124.4 cc
    123.94 cc
    149.5 cc
    162.7 cc
    124.7 cc
    125 cc
    124.7 cc
    125 cc
    -
    Mileage
    65 kmpl
    51.5 kmpl
    60 kmpl
    47.5 kmpl
    60 kmpl
    55 kmpl
    55 kmpl
    60 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    -
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Automatic
    Battery Capacity
    62 V / 35 AH
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Range
    85-100 km/charge
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -

    Bajaj Freedom User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    48 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    1
    3 & aboverating star
    6
    4 & aboverating star
    35
    5 ratingrating star
    6
    Write a Review
    Perfect for Daily Rides
    The Bajaj Freedom is perfect for daily rides. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is modern and stylish. Reliable and efficient for commuting.
    By: Abhinav (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Highly Impressed
    I am highly impressed with the Bajaj Freedom. The engine performance is outstanding, and the handling is smooth. The design is stylish and modern. Highly recommended.
    By: Abhishek Pathak (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Reliable and Efficient
    The Bajaj Freedom is reliable and efficient. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is modern and appealing. Perfect for daily commuting.
    By: Suresh Kumar (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Great for City Rides
    The Bajaj Freedom is great for city rides. It has a powerful engine, smooth handling, and a stylish design. Reliable and efficient for daily use.
    By: Adesh (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Excellent for Commuting
    The Bajaj Freedom is excellent for commuting. It has a powerful engine, smooth handling, and a modern design. Reliable and efficient for daily rides.
    By: Abhay (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Great Build Quality
    The build quality of the Bajaj Freedom is great. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is stylish and modern. Highly recommended for daily commuting.
    By: Abhijit Singh (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Best bike of petrol and cng
    The best model of bajaj the exclusive bike and the best of middle class budget and most important the fuel and CNG.
    By: Bhupendra gurjar (Sept 8, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Most stylish bike
    Most stylish bike with combine fuel system of petrol and cng ,, almost look like sport bike feel good to ride it
    By: kishan (Aug 24, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Very Reliable
    The Bajaj Freedom is a very reliable bike. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is modern and appealing. Perfect for daily use.
    By: Aryaveer (Aug 16, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Excellent Value
    The Bajaj Freedom offers excellent value. It has a powerful engine, smooth handling, and a stylish design. Highly recommended for both city and highway rides.
    By: Dev (Aug 16, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Read all Reviews
    Read Arrow
    Bajaj Freedom Expert Review
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    Every few years there comes a model that we, as journalists, ride, and think, “Hmmm… why didn’t they think of that before?’ The new Bajaj Freedom 125 felt much like that after my first few hours on the saddle. As the world’s first CNG–powered motorcycle, the 125 cc commuter does not have big shoes to fill or a legacy to follow. Instead, it needs to simply commute well and save a lot of fuel bills while doing so. It also arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification. With so many variables at play, is there room for a CNG bike or are we good with plonking a CNG cylinder in passenger cars and commercial vehicles? We spent some time with the new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and a few hundred kilometres later, here’s what we think.

    Bajaj Freedom 125: What Is It?

    The Bajaj Freedom has been developed from the ground up as a bi-fuel CNG bike. The company says that there are no parts shared with other motorcycles in its range. It looks nothing like the existing 125 cc commuters. Bajaj calls the Ibex or a mountain goat as the inspiration and has even dropped an easter egg on the side panel paying homage to the capable animal.

    Visually, the Freedom 125’s design brief appears clear - functional but not boring. The styling has hints of a supermoto with the 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel setup and the rally-style seat. It's small, slender and looks purpose-built. But its biggest win is how well thought-out the design is. It’s hardly boring and grabs a lot of attention, for entirely different reasons, of course.

    The top variants get LED while the base variant gets a halogen lamp. The LED taillight is standard and so are the halogen indicators. The LED headlamp cluster is protected by a tubular frame that goes well with the exposed trellis frame. The tank shrouds finished in brushed aluminium further add to the rugged appeal.

    The digital console on the top trim is easy to read and well laid out. It also gets several tell-tale lights for petrol and CNG modes. The bike also gets an Integrated Starter Generator for a silent start
    The digital console on the top trim is easy to read and well laid out. It also gets several tell-tale lights for petrol and CNG modes. The bike also gets an Integrated Starter Generator for a silent start

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Features

    The top trim gets an all-digital instrument console that’s easy to read and well laid out, especially in comparison to the cluttered ones on the new Pulsar series. It gets Bluetooth connectivity with a dedicated button on the left switchgear cube to answer or decline calls. There’s USB charging as well. The lower variants get a simpler semi-digital console with several tell-tale lights.

    The dedicated symbols for petrol and CNG fuel options tell you which fuel you are running while the fuel bar is only for CNG, something Bajaj says has been done to encourage riders to use CNG more often. The petrol tank is barely two litres, which leaves little room for adding sensors, not to mention the cost addition. The paint, plastic and switchgear quality is good and everything feels sturdy, albeit made to a cost.

    The Freedom 125 CNG gets tight and clever packaging that gives it the design advantage while masking its bi-fuel nature. Bajaj has also filed for several patents on the motorcycle
    The Freedom 125 CNG gets tight and clever packaging that gives it the design advantage while masking its bi-fuel nature. Bajaj has also filed for several patents on the motorcycle

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Where’s The Cylinder?

    There’s plenty to tell you about the innovations on the Freedom 125. It gets a trellis frame, largely unheard of in the mass market commuters but it plays a crucial role. The light frame helps keep the overall kerb weight low while acting as a protective cage for the CNG cylinder. The 16 kg cylinder itself has been cocooned under the seat where the fuel tank conventionally is. The small petrol tank is placed to the right side, while the airbox is moved to the left, making room for the CNG kit to fit in. Bajaj has also used a horizontally-mounted engine for the first time on a bike, which goes on to show the extent to which everything had to be thought out again or re-engineered. You can’t see the cylinder unless you get the seat off and that’s been a big surprise for everyone.

    The cylinder placement means you sit "on" the bike, which makes it taller than other commuters. The cushioning and under-thigh support is lacking too, making it cumbersome over long distances
    The cylinder placement means you sit "on" the bike, which makes it taller than other commuters. The cushioning and under-thigh support is lacking too, making it cumbersome over long distances

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Ergonomics

    The narrow frame allows it to be more tightly packaged to save weight. That helps negate the tall seat height at 825 mm but you tend to sit “on” the bike giving it a taller feel. At 785 mm, it gets the longest seat in the segment but it’s not the most comfortable over long distances due to the lack of cushioning and under-thigh support. The slender frame takes a bit of getting used to, especially for a larger rider like me but it is easy to adapt.

    The riding position is on point with the tall handlebar and centre-set foot pegs. The bike tips the scales at 147.8 kg, which is substantially more than other 125 cc commuters like the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R.

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Bi-Fuel Engine

    The new 125 cc bi-fuel motor is newly developed from the ground up. Both CNG and petrol operate at different temperatures and the bike runs two different engine maps and even gets different injectors. Given the high temperatures for CNG, the new engine gets several enhancements including a big bore and inlet valve with a high-velocity port intake for better low-end torque.

    The pistons have been optimised for higher wear and tear, while the engine gets larger jets for cooling the pistons from a 200 cc engine. There are larger fins on the engine to improve cooling efficiency. The Freedom can start directly in the CNG mode and can run for extended periods. You can switch between either fuel on the fly using the switch on the left cube. Bajaj recommends running it on petrol at regular intervals for better engine life.

    The engine is peppy enough to get you through traffic snarls and even on flyovers in the CNG mode. Add a pillion and you will need to downshift for more grunt. What's most impressive are the lack of vibrations from the motor
    The engine is peppy enough to get you through traffic snarls and even on flyovers in the CNG mode. Add a pillion and you will need to downshift for more grunt. What's most impressive are the lack of vibrations from the motor

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Performance

    The 125 cc motor develops 9.5 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Power delivery is identical in CNG and petrol modes, although the former will feel slightly slower. The difference is negligible and does little to hamper your riding experience. The engine has been tuned to give you a strong low- and mid-range while the top-end is negligible.

    The engine is peppy enough to get you through traffic snarls and even on flyovers or inclines, there's enough grunt in the CNG mode to not lose momentum. Add a pillion and you will have to downshift to a lower gear to keep the pace going. The exhaust has a sporty ring to it, going well with the bike's visuals.

    The bike gets smoother when running on petrol and even has a higher top speed. We hit about 80-85 kmph in CNG mode, while the petrol mode pushed up to 90 kmph. What's most impressive is the lack of vibrations from the motor. There's slight buzzing around the footpegs at the top end of the power band but none of it feels uncomfortable.

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Handling & Braking

    The suspension gets a long-travel setup with telescopic front forks and a mono-link unit at the rear to absorb undulations and keep the cylinder protected. That’s why a 16-inch rear wheel has been used for more wheel travel.

    Handling is neutral and the Freedom’s top-heavy nature does not make it a corner carver but the bike is nimble to ride. Lane changes are seamless and it tackles tight turns easily. High-speed stability is impressive with the wider 120-section rear tyre while braking performance from the disc (front) and drum (rear) brake setup is progressive and does a decent job.

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Safety

    Bajaj says the Freedom passed 11 safety tests including frontal and side-impact, a 600 mm vertical drop test as well as the truck run-over test to check for cylinder damage and leaks. There’s also a nozzle underneath the fuel tank for better access as an emergency cut-off in case of a leakage. Much like cars, the CNG cylinder on the Freedom will need to be re-certified every two years and that’s an additional cost to factor in as part of the ownership cycle.

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Fuel Efficiency

    With that 2 kg cylinder in place, Bajaj claims 102 km per kg making for over 200 km from the CNG mode. Meanwhile, the fuel efficiency of petrol stands at 65 kmpl (claimed). We rode the bike for about 400 km and the CNG mode returned an average of 160-170 km across multiple runs. This was across different terrains, riding conditions, and city and highway use. The lowest we got was about 120 km, which was purely highway riding from Pune to Mumbai and at high speeds.

    The combined range in our test cycle was just about 280 km (combined), slightly lower than the company's claim of 330 km. However, the fuel savings are hard to ignore considering a full CNG cylinder costs us barely 142 in Mumbai. If you are riding about 1,000 km in a month, expect fuel bills to slide under 1,000 while relying on CNG alone.

    It's also noteworthy to mention that CNG takes about a minute to fill making it a quick process. The novelty factor meant we did receive preference in the CNG lines with most users more than happy to let us pass over other cars and three-wheelers. Bajaj has optimised the CNG tank to take as low as 160 bar at temperatures of 30 degrees, which will realistically fill up to 1.85 kg of gas. A 200 bar will allow a full tank.

    The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product
    The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product

    Bajaj Freedom 125: Verdict

    The Freedom 125 rides well and the savings are hard to ignore. But the big challenge for the bike is ensuring it fits into the larger ecosystem. We need more CNG stations across the country and only then can it be a viable option, especially if you are looking at clocking more kilometres in a short span. There could always be improvements like better cushioning but there's no denying that the Freedom 125 may have unlocked a new market entirely, not just in India but several emerging markets the world over.

     

    READ MORE

    Bajaj Freedom News

    The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG promises a 50 per cent reduction in running costs over comparable petrol motorcycles.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike goes on sale in Delhi-NCR after Maharashtra & Gujarat
    8 Aug 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom 125 will be available across 77 towns in the next two weeks as the brand has accelerated its expansion plans for the CNG bike
    High demand for Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG, to be sold in 77 towns before August 15
    30 Jul 2024
    The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product
    Bajaj Freedom 125: A test case for India's CNG ambitions
    29 Jul 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per kilometre.
    Buying Bajaj Freedom 125? Here's how to squeeze optimum fuel economy from it
    24 Jul 2024
    Both the Bajaj Freedom 125 and the TVS Raider 125 get powered by a 125cc air cooled engine
    Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc bike to go for
    22 Jul 2024
    View all
     Bajaj Freedom News

    Bajaj Freedom related Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     
    Bajaj Freedom FAQs

    The Bajaj Freedom offers a mileage of 65 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Commuter Bikes.
    The top variant of Bajaj Freedom is the Disc LED.
    The Bajaj Freedom boasts a 125 cc engine, generating a max power of 9.5 PS.
    The Bajaj Freedom offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Drum is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Disc LED is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

