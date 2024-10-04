HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Faces Legal Row Over Cng Bike Name Freedom After Lml Files Lawsuit Over Patent

Bajaj faces legal row over CNG bike name Freedom, LML files patent lawsuit

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom, world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, in India on July 4 at a starting price of 95,000 (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Bajaj Auto has launched the Freedom 125 in the Indian market, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. With this, Bajaj Auto has entered a segment where petrol and CNG both can be used to propel the powertrain of a motorcycle. This technology was available and used in the Indian passenger vehicle market by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai so far, but now penetrated the two-wheeler space as well.
Launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is available in three variants and five different colour options. The variants are defined basis of LED headlamps and disc brakes. Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the CNG motorcycle and over 100 units of the model have been already delivered to customers.
With the improving CNG refuelling infrastructure across the country and Indian government's ambition to set up 17,500 CNG refuelling stations across India by 2030, the greener and cleaner fuel is increasingly becoming popular among vehicle buyers. Factors like low cost compared to petrol or diesel, better fuel efficiency property are also propelling its growth. Bajaj tried to encash that with the Freedom 125.
Bajaj Auto claims the motorcycle is capable of running a distance of 330 kilometres on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that the Freedom 125 promises significant fuel cost savings, by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800 compared to an equivalent petrol only motorcycle. This makes the Freedom 125 a value-for-money proposition for consumers who seek the low cost of ownership through low cost of fuel and better fuel economy.
The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a large 2 kg CNG tank underneath the seat, while there is a conventional petrol tank sized at 2 litres. Combined these, the motorcycle claims to be capable of fetching 330-kilometre range without refuelling. Bajaj Auto is targeting a broader customer base with this model, specially the consumers who earn about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 or less in a month.
When it comes to buying a commuter motorcycle, consumers consider various factors and the most important one among them is low cost of ownership. Bajaj Freedom 125 claims to offer than only to its customers. The two-wheeler major has blended the premium features with the practicality of a regular commuter in this motorcycle. Buoyed by this, the OEM hopes to see success with the Freedom 125.
View all Images
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of ₹95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Bajaj Auto has launched the Freedom 125 in the Indian market, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. With this, Bajaj Auto has entered a segment where petrol and CNG both can be used to propel the powertrain of a motorcycle. This technology was available and used in the Indian passenger vehicle market by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai so far, but now penetrated the two-wheeler space as well.
1/6
Bajaj Auto has launched the Freedom 125 in the Indian market, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. With this, Bajaj Auto has entered a segment where petrol and CNG both can be used to propel the powertrain of a motorcycle. This technology was available and used in the Indian passenger vehicle market by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai so far, but now penetrated the two-wheeler space as well. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is available in three variants and five different colour options. The variants are defined basis of LED headlamps and disc brakes. Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the CNG motorcycle and over 100 units of the model have been already delivered to customers.
2/6
Launched at a price of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is available in three variants and five different colour options. The variants are defined basis of LED headlamps and disc brakes. Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the CNG motorcycle and over 100 units of the model have been already delivered to customers. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
With the improving CNG refuelling infrastructure across the country and Indian government's ambition to set up 17,500 CNG refuelling stations across India by 2030, the greener and cleaner fuel is increasingly becoming popular among vehicle buyers. Factors like low cost compared to petrol or diesel, better fuel efficiency property are also propelling its growth. Bajaj tried to encash that with the Freedom 125.
3/6
With the improving CNG refuelling infrastructure across the country and Indian government's ambition to set up 17,500 CNG refuelling stations across India by 2030, the greener and cleaner fuel is increasingly becoming popular among vehicle buyers. Factors like low cost compared to petrol or diesel, better fuel efficiency property are also propelling its growth. Bajaj tried to encash that with the Freedom 125. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Bajaj Auto claims the motorcycle is capable of running a distance of 330 kilometres on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that the Freedom 125 promises significant fuel cost savings, by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800 compared to an equivalent petrol only motorcycle. This makes the Freedom 125 a value-for-money proposition for consumers who seek the low cost of ownership through low cost of fuel and better fuel economy.
4/6
Bajaj Auto claims the motorcycle is capable of running a distance of 330 kilometres on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that the Freedom 125 promises significant fuel cost savings, by up to 1,800 compared to an equivalent petrol only motorcycle. This makes the Freedom 125 a value-for-money proposition for consumers who seek the low cost of ownership through low cost of fuel and better fuel economy. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a large 2 kg CNG tank underneath the seat, while there is a conventional petrol tank sized at 2 litres. Combined these, the motorcycle claims to be capable of fetching 330-kilometre range without refuelling. Bajaj Auto is targeting a broader customer base with this model, specially the consumers who earn about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 or less in a month.
5/6
The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a large 2 kg CNG tank underneath the seat, while there is a conventional petrol tank sized at 2 litres. Combined these, the motorcycle claims to be capable of fetching 330-kilometre range without refuelling. Bajaj Auto is targeting a broader customer base with this model, specially the consumers who earn about 40,000 or less in a month. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
When it comes to buying a commuter motorcycle, consumers consider various factors and the most important one among them is low cost of ownership. Bajaj Freedom 125 claims to offer than only to its customers. The two-wheeler major has blended the premium features with the practicality of a regular commuter in this motorcycle. Buoyed by this, the OEM hopes to see success with the Freedom 125.
6/6
When it comes to buying a commuter motorcycle, consumers consider various factors and the most important one among them is low cost of ownership. Bajaj Freedom 125 claims to offer than only to its customers. The two-wheeler major has blended the premium features with the practicality of a regular commuter in this motorcycle. Buoyed by this, the OEM hopes to see success with the Freedom 125. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Bajaj Auto is in a legal tangle with LML over naming its CNG motorcycle Freedom. Bajaj had launched the Freedom 125 in July this year as the world's first CNG bike. SG Corporate Mobility, which is the parent company of LML, has filed a patent lawsuit against the Indian two-wheeler giant claiming that it has indulged in unauthorised use of the name. The company claims Freedom name was earlier used for a 110-cc motorcycle introduced 22 years ago when LML manufactured ICE two-wheelers.

A lawsuit has been filed against Bajaj Auto in Delhi High Court over infringement trademark and safeguard intellectual property rights. In its appeal, SG Corporate Mobility says it acquired the Freedom and LML brands back in 2021 and aims to preserve them by launching new models under the same name at a later date. LML is one of the oldest two-wheeler brands based in India. It had shut its operations back in 2018. It was acquired by SG Corporate Mobility in August, 2021.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Freedom (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Freedom
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹95,000
Compare
View Offers
Lml Star (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
LML Star
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon212 km
₹ 1 - 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Revolt Motors Rv1 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹84,990
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹81,843
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon60.0 kmpl
₹86,467
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : TVS iQube e-scooter gets discounts worth up to 20,000 this festive season

SG Corporate Mobility issued a statement on the allegations of patent violation by Bajaj Auto, It said, “In 2002, LML launched its motorbikes bearing the trademark ‘Freedom’ which was a massive success in the Indian market and still carries an immense goodwill and reputation in the minds of the public at large which is solely associated with LML Ltd. The iconic trademark ‘Freedom’ along with the trademark ‘LML’ were assigned to SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. in 2021 by LML Ltd. along with goodwill and reputation associated with the mark ‘Freedom’." Bajaj Auto has not responded to the allegation yet.

LML to make comeback as an EV maker in India

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML announced its return to India as an electric vehicle manufacturer two years ago. It plans to launch at least three electric two-wheelers in India, Starting with its first launch some time later this year. LML had unveiled three electric two-wheelers, the Moonshot electric motorcycle, Star electric scooter and Orion electric bike for the Indian markets.

Also Read : Ola S1 range gets massive discounts. Here's how much each model will cost

About Bajaj Freedom CNG bike

In July this year, Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125 CNG-powered motorcycle in India at a starting price of 95,000 (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of the CNG bike costs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with a 125-cc engine and dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol. It is currently on sale in two states - Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bike will be available at more places across India later. Bajaj also plans to export the Freedom motorcycle to countries like Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Freedom LML

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.