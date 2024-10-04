Bajaj faces legal row over CNG bike name Freedom, LML files patent lawsuit

Bajaj Auto is in a legal tangle with LML over naming its CNG motorcycle Freedom . Bajaj had launched the Freedom 125 in July this year as the world's first CNG bike . SG Corporate Mobility, which is the parent company of LML, has filed a patent lawsuit against the Indian two-wheeler giant claiming that it has indulged in unauthorised use of the name. The company claims Freedom name was earlier used for a 110-cc motorcycle introduced 22 years ago when LML manufactured ICE two-wheelers.

A lawsuit has been filed against Bajaj Auto in Delhi High Court over infringement trademark and safeguard intellectual property rights. In its appeal, SG Corporate Mobility says it acquired the Freedom and LML brands back in 2021 and aims to preserve them by launching new models under the same name at a later date. LML is one of the oldest two-wheeler brands based in India. It had shut its operations back in 2018. It was acquired by SG Corporate Mobility in August, 2021.

SG Corporate Mobility issued a statement on the allegations of patent violation by Bajaj Auto, It said, “In 2002, LML launched its motorbikes bearing the trademark ‘Freedom’ which was a massive success in the Indian market and still carries an immense goodwill and reputation in the minds of the public at large which is solely associated with LML Ltd. The iconic trademark ‘Freedom’ along with the trademark ‘LML’ were assigned to SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. in 2021 by LML Ltd. along with goodwill and reputation associated with the mark ‘Freedom’." Bajaj Auto has not responded to the allegation yet.

LML to make comeback as an EV maker in India

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML announced its return to India as an electric vehicle manufacturer two years ago. It plans to launch at least three electric two-wheelers in India, Starting with its first launch some time later this year. LML had unveiled three electric two-wheelers, the Moonshot electric motorcycle, Star electric scooter and Orion electric bike for the Indian markets.

About Bajaj Freedom CNG bike

In July this year, Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125 CNG-powered motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of the CNG bike costs ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with a 125-cc engine and dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol. It is currently on sale in two states - Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bike will be available at more places across India later. Bajaj also plans to export the Freedom motorcycle to countries like Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

