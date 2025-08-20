PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
Hero Glamour X Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

HERO Glamour X

89,999 - 99,999**Ex-showroom price
Hero Glamour X Price:

Hero Glamour X is priced between Rs. 89,999 - 99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Glamour X?

The Hero Glamour X is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X rivals are Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 125.

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes with a mileage of 65 kmpl (Company claimed).

Glamour X Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Glamour X: 124.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 61.5 kmpl

Glamour X: 65 kmpl

Category average

Hero Glamour X Visual Comparison

Hero Glamour X
Honda CB125 Hornet
Right View
Hero Glamour X Variants

Hero Glamour X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour X comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour X's top variant is Disc.
2 Variants Available
Glamour X Drum
₹89,999*
125 cc
Glamour X Disc
₹99,999*
125 cc
Hero Glamour X Images

Hero Glamour X Image 1

Hero Glamour X Specifications and Features

Max Power8.5 kW
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.4 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage65 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine124.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Glamour X specs and features

Hero Glamour X comparison with similar bikes

Hero Glamour X
Hero Glamour XTEC
Honda CB125 Hornet
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor
Bajaj Freedom
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
₹89,999*
₹89,998*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹86,128*
₹80,848*
₹90,272*
₹83,251*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
15 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
53 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
77 Reviews
Power
8.5 kW
Power
10.84 PS
Power
11.14 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
9.5 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
9.7 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Kerb Weight
127 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Length
2045 mm
Length
2051 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Glamour X News

Hero Glamour X FAQs

The Hero Glamour X offers a mileage of 65 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Commuter Bikes.
The top variant of Hero Glamour X is the Disc.
The Hero Glamour X boasts a 124.7 cc engine, generating a max power of 8.5 kW.
The Hero Glamour X offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Drum is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Disc is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

60,118 OnwardsEx-Showroom
HF 100 Price in Delhi

