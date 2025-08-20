Hero Glamour X Price:

Hero Glamour X is priced between Rs. 89,999 - 99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Glamour X?

The Hero Glamour X is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X rivals are Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 125.

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes with a mileage of 65 kmpl (Company claimed).