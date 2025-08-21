Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 125 cc commuter lineup with the launch of the Glamour X 125, a model that adds a premium twist to one of the brand’s most familiar motorcycles. While the standard Glamour remains on sale, the new Glamour X is being positioned as a more tech-heavy option, featuring additions previously unseen in this segment. Here’s how the two compare.

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Styling

The original Hero Glamour has always played the role of a no-frills commuter. Its straightforward design is built around practicality, looking modest alongside newer competitors. The Glamour X, however, takes ot a notch up. With a redesigned H-shaped headlamp, a small visor, more beefed-up fuel-tank cladding with the ‘X’ badge, and more angular bodywork, it projects a sportier stance.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero Glamour X 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹89,999 Compare View Offers Hero Glamour 125 cc 125 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹84,698 Compare View Offers Hero Glamour XTEC 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 63 kmpl 63 kmpl ₹90,498 Compare View Offers Honda CB125 Hornet 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero Super Splendor XTEC 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 69 kmpl 69 kmpl ₹86,128 Compare View Offers Hero Super Splendor 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 60 kmpl 60 kmpl ₹80,848 Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hero to Triumph: 5 motorcycles under ₹3 lakh with switchable rear ABS in India

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Technology

Where the Glamour feels traditional, the Glamour X leaps ahead with features usually reserved for higher-capacity motorcycles. The standard Glamour offers a digital instrument panel, but it is basic in function. The Glamour X upgrades to a full-colour TFT display, complete with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support, and brightness adjustment.

Most notably, the Glamour X introduces cruise control, a first for the 125cc commuter class in India. It also comes with ride-by-wire technology and selectable ride modes: Eco, Road and Power. These additions significantly expand the motorcycle’s appeal for riders looking beyond everyday utility.

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Hardware and underpinnings

Under the skin, both models are almost identical. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking options remain the same as well, with either a front disc or drum paired with a rear drum. Neither variant is offered with ABS. Both motorcycles also roll on 18-inch alloy wheels, reinforcing their commuter-friendly orientation.

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Performance

Powering the Glamour is a 125cc single-cylinder engine producing 10.68 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Glamour X uses the same displacement, but with a tune identical to the Xtreme 125. It delivers 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. On paper, the difference may seem marginal, but the ride modes and throttle response from the ride-by-wire system should give the Glamour X a noticeable edge in real-world use.

Also Read : Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched at ₹73,550, comes with i3S tech

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Pricing

Hero has priced the two motorcycles in a way that keeps the choice competitive. The Glamour is available in two variants, with prices starting at ₹87,198 for the drum version and going up to ₹91,198 for the disc. The Glamour X, despite its richer feature list, is only slightly more expensive. The drum version costs ₹89,999, while the disc tops out at ₹99,999. (All prices ex-showroom)

Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Key takeaway

The Hero Glamour remains the tried-and-tested commuter for buyers who want reliability and affordability with little fuss. The Glamour X, meanwhile, marks a shift towards premiumisation in the 125cc space, offering segment-first features like cruise control and ride modes at a relatively accessible price. For conservative buyers, the Glamour continues to deliver value. For those willing to spend a little extra, the Glamour X stands out as a commuter with ambition.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: