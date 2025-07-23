HT Auto
Hero Hf Deluxe Pro Launched At 73,550, Comes With I3s Tech

Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched at 73,550, comes with i3S tech

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2025, 13:52 pm
  • The HF Deluxe Pro features a 97.2 cc engine, 18-inch wheels, tubeless tyres, and improved fuel efficiency with Hero's i3S system.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes with a 97.2 cc air-oil cooled engine. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.
Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes with a 97.2 cc air-oil cooled engine. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.
Hero MotoCorp has added a new variant to its HF Deluxe range with the introduction of the HF Deluxe Pro. The new model comes with updates in both styling and functionality and is now available at an ex-showroom price of 73,550 (Delhi).

This launch expands Hero’s presence in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment, where the HF Deluxe has been a mainstay for many years. The Pro variant brings in changes aimed at improving rider convenience, fuel efficiency, and daily usability.

Design and Display Updates

Visually, the HF Deluxe Pro differs from other variants in the lineup through its updated graphics and chrome detailing. A key addition is the LED headlamp, claimed to be a first for this segment, paired with a crown-style position lamp. A digital instrument cluster has also been added, offering basic riding information, including a low fuel warning indicator.

The HF Deluxe now comes with a digital instrument cluster.
The HF Deluxe now comes with a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanical and Safety Enhancements

The motorcycle runs on 18-inch front and rear wheels with tubeless tyres and is equipped with a 130 mm rear drum brake. Suspension duties are handled by a 2-step adjustable rear suspension setup, which is intended to offer stability over different types of roads.

Engine and Efficiency

The HF Deluxe Pro is powered by the same 97.2 cc engine found in other HF Deluxe models. It delivers 7.9 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The inclusion of Hero’s i3S idle stop-start system, a low-friction engine design, and tyres designed for reduced rolling resistance are aimed at improving fuel efficiency without compromising on city performance.

Availability

The HF Deluxe Pro is now available at Hero dealerships across India. It continues to cater to riders looking for a basic, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle with minor enhancements over the standard version.

(Alsor read: 2025 Hero Karizma XMR: Here is what the standard and the Combat variants have on offer)

Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued

Hero MotoCorp has updated its Karizma XMR range, quietly removing the entry-level variant from its official website. As a result, the motorcycle is now offered in just two versions — the Top variant and the recently introduced Combat Edition. Both trims now come with features that were previously exclusive to higher models.

With the base model no longer available, the starting price of the Karizma XMR has increased significantly. Initially launched at 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the most affordable option in the lineup now begins at 1.92 lakh, marking a price jump of 19,000.

Although this revised pricing reflects the added equipment and updates, it may reduce accessibility for budget-conscious buyers who were considering the now-discontinued base version.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2025, 13:52 pm IST

