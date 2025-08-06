5 most affordable motorcycles in India with switchable rear ABS in 2025

Once limited to premium motorcycles, this feature is now becoming a staple in India’s mid-range and entry-level performance segments. From street bikes and scramblers to adventure tourers, several motorcycles under ₹3 lakh now offer this rider-focused tech. Here’s a look at five of the most affordable motorcycles in India that come equipped with switchable rear ABS, along with everything else you may need to know:

If you’re the kind of rider who enjoys trail riding or the occasional off-road adventure, you definitely know how much of a problem ABS is on loose surfaces where tyres slip all the time. Switchable rear ABS can come in handy for those who enjoy sliding out the tail-end, as it allows for greater control during rear-wheel slides and cornering.

1 Hero Xpulse 210 Engine 210 cc View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹1,75,800 (ex-showroom), the Hero Xpulse 210 sits right above its predecessor, the Xpulse 200 4V, and brings considerable upgrades in displacement, chassis geometry, and electronics. It gets an updated 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm. This unit is paired with a new 6-speed gearbox and makes for improved highway performance and refined city riding. Built on a new chassis, it features long-travel telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, offering 210 mm and 205 mm of travel, respectively. The Xpulse 210 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with tube-type tyres. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the rear ABS is switchable for off-road use. A new 4.2-inch TFT cluster, smartphone connectivity, LED lighting, and navigation complete its ADV-focused package.

2 Hero Xtreme 250R Engine 249.03 cc View Offers View More Details If you are looking for a similar flavour but in a streetfighter package, the Hero Xtreme 250R may fit the bill at ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom). It marks the company’s entry into the quarter-litre motorcycle segment with a 250 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, the bike makes 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The Xtreme 250R is based on a trellis frame with 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock with six-step preload adjustment. Braking is handled by disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, which can be switched off at the rear wheel. Key features include a lap timer, drag timer, Bluetooth-enabled LCD display with navigation, media controls, and call alerts.

3 Royal Enfield Scram 440 View Offers View More Details Listed from ₹2,08,000 (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is currently the most affordable scrambler in India. It features an upgraded 443 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine making 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The Scram 440 carries over the core traits of its predecessor while bringing enhanced touring performance and updated gear ratios. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is handled by single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The rear ABS is switchable, allowing greater flexibility off-road. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with spoke rims for the base variant and alloy wheels on higher trims.

4 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine 398.15 cc View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the brand’s most accessible modern classic scrambler in India, coming at ₹2,67,731 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Scrambler 400 X is built around a steel frame suspended by 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 150 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS that is switchable at the rear to help the rider slide around. Other features include full LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire, three traction control modes, and a USB Type-C charging port.

5 TVS Apache RTR 310 Engine 312.12 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the most premium street bike in this list and is part of the manufacturer’s flagship range, priced from ₹2,39,990 (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 312.12 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that makes 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The Apache RTR 310 employs a steel trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame and is suspended by USD front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, with rear ABS being switchable on the Supermoto mode. Available in three variants, it includes features such as a 5-inch TFT screen, riding modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and optional features like a bi-directional quickshifter and climate-controlled seat.

