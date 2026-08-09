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HERO Glamour XTEC

₹90,498 - 95,098*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Hero Glamour XTEC Price:

Hero Glamour XTEC is priced between Rs. 90,498 - 95,098 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Glamour XTEC?

The Hero Glamour XTEC is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.

What are the Hero Glamour XTEC colour options?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes in four colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Grey Blue Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC rivals are Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Honda SP 125, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Glamour.

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes with a mileage of 63 kmpl (Company claimed).

Hero Glamour XTEC Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    63 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.84 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    123 kg
View All Glamour XTEC SpecsView specs icon

Hero Glamour XTEC Variants

Hero Glamour XTEC price starts at ₹ 90,498 and goes up to ₹ 95,098 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour XTEC's top variant is Disc.
2 Variants Available
Glamour XTEC Drum
₹90,498*
124.7 cc
95 kmph
Glamour XTEC Disc
₹95,098*
124.7 cc
95 Kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Glamour XTEC Latest Updates

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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Glamour XTEC.
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Hero Glamour XTEC comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC image
Rs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyGlamour XTECVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyGlamour XTECVSSP 125
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyGlamour XTECVSPassion Plus
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyGlamour XTECVSSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloyGlamour XTECVSSplendor Plus XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC Images

Hero Glamour XTEC Image 1
Hero Glamour XTEC Image 2
Hero Glamour XTEC Image 3
Hero Glamour XTEC Image 4
Hero Glamour XTEC Image 5
Hero Glamour XTEC Image 6

Hero Glamour XTEC Colours

Hero Glamour XTEC is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic Nexus Blue
Grey Blue Stripe
Candy Blazing Red
Black
Metallic nexus blue

Hero Glamour XTEC Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Glamour XTECvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Glamour XTECvsSP 125
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Glamour XTECvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Glamour XTECvsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Glamour XTECvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Glamour XTECvsGlamour

Hero Glamour XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Hero Glamour XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Hero Glamour XTEC combines modern design and features like Bluetooth and eco indicators, but faces criticism for high price, basic engine feel, and rear profile design.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconModern design with premium features
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage of 55-80 km/l
  • check circle iconSolid build and no flimsy components
  • check circle iconBluetooth and eco indicators enhance usability
  • check circle iconPaint coating highly resistant to scratches

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconReal-world mileage may vary
  • warning iconLimited storage space
  • warning iconPerformance may drop with heavy load
  • warning iconRear drum brake lacks sharpness
  • warning iconHigh price for basic engine feel

User Reviews

Simple utilities
Mobile charging speed from integrated USB port is slow for modern high capacity smartphones. Basic executive commuter packaging altogether.
By: Nilesh Purohit (Jul 13, 2026)
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Moderate pickup
Initial acceleration response is low when riding with heavy pillion partner. 125cc motor is tuned strictly for fuel efficiency only.
By: Umesh Gawande (Jul 13, 2026)
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Fair value bundle
Price is slightly on higher side compared to basic 125cc entry variants. Features are modern but overall riding engine feel stays basic.
By: Hitesh Lodha (Jul 13, 2026)
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Normal city ride
Design layout looks fine from front side but rear profile remains standard old model pattern. Turn bulb indicators look cheap in 2026.
By: Prashant Kale (Jul 13, 2026)
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Okay build quality
Some side plastic fiber panels produce minor buzzing sound when engine crosses 65 kmph. Handlebar ends could have better vibration weight.
By: Shreyas Mahajan (Jul 13, 2026)
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Hero Glamour XTEC Specifications and Features

Max Power10.84 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.6 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage63 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed95 Kmph
View all Glamour XTEC specs and features

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