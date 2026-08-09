Hero Glamour XTEC Key Specs
- Engine124.7 cc
- Mileage63 kmpl
- Power10.84 ps
- Speed95 kmph
- Max Torque10.6 Nm
- Kerb Weight123 kg
Hero Glamour XTEC is priced between Rs. 90,498 - 95,098 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Hero Glamour XTEC is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.
Hero Glamour XTEC comes in four colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Grey Blue Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black.
Hero Glamour XTEC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Hero Glamour XTEC rivals are Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Honda SP 125, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Glamour.
Hero Glamour XTEC comes with a mileage of 63 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Glamour XTECVSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Glamour XTECVSSP 125
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Glamour XTECVSPassion Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Glamour XTECVSSplendor Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Glamour XTECVSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Hero Glamour XTEC combines modern design and features like Bluetooth and eco indicators, but faces criticism for high price, basic engine feel, and rear profile design.
|Max Power
|10.84 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.7 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|95 Kmph
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