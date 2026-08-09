Hero Glamour XTEC Price:

Hero Glamour XTEC is priced between Rs. 90,498 - 95,098 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Glamour XTEC?

The Hero Glamour XTEC is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.

What are the Hero Glamour XTEC colour options?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes in four colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Grey Blue Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC rivals are Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Honda SP 125, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Glamour.

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour XTEC?

Hero Glamour XTEC comes with a mileage of 63 kmpl (Company claimed).