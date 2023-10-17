In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less