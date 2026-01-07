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Hero Glamour XTEC vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 90,498₹ 80,852
Mileage63 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc123.94 cc
Power10.84 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10.5 L
Length
2051 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg114 kg
Height
1074 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm791 mm
Width
720 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
550 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
95 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Chassis
DiamondDiamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,73394,164
Ex-Showroom Price
90,49880,852
RTO
7,5406,968
Insurance
7,6956,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2722,023
Expert Rating
-

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