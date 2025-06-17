In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Shine vs SP 125 Comparison