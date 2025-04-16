In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS