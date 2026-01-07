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Hero Passion Plus vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,328₹ 80,852
Mileage71 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc123.94 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Length
1982 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1285 mm
Height
1087 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg114 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm791 mm
Width
770 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
85 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Gear Box
Yes5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Chassis
Double cradleDiamond Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeHydraulic Type
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00394,164
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69180,852
RTO
6,1356,968
Insurance
6,1776,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9132,023
Expert Rating
-

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Shine Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Shine vs Raider
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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