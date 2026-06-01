Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) ended May 2026 with a solid sales performance, crossing the 5.18 lakh-unit mark and posting double-digit growth Y-o-Y. The company sold 5,18,777 units in the month, up 12 per cent from 4,65,109 units in May 2025. The result came amid steady demand in the two-wheeler market, with the brand drawing support from its wider product range and large retail network.

Domestic sales hold firm

The bulk of Honda’s monthly volume continued to come from the Indian market. Domestic sales stood at 4,59,611 units in May 2026, compared with 4,17,250 units in the same month last year. That translates to a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.

A broad product mix likely helped Honda maintain this pace. Models such as the Activa scooter and Shine motorcycle remain important to the company’s volume story, especially in a market where everyday commuting remains the biggest buying trigger for many customers.

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Exports growth

Honda’s overseas business grew at a faster rate than its domestic operations in May. Exports came in at 59,166 units, against 47,859 units in May 2025. This marked a 24 per cent year-on-year jump.

The higher export growth suggests that Honda managed to improve its global dispatches even as the domestic market stayed stable. While the company did not break out country-wise export performance in its monthly update, the headline number points to a healthy contribution from international markets.

Network reach supported volume

HMSI said the two-wheeler market saw steady demand during the month. The company also pointed to its network of more than 7,000 touchpoints across India as a key strength, helping it stay accessible to customers in different regions.

That reach matters in a market where convenience, after-sales support and local availability can influence buying decisions. With a wide showroom and service footprint, Honda appears well placed to convert demand into retail sales across both urban and smaller markets.

Also Read : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India crosses 10 million sales mark in North India

May 2026 sales snapshot

The latest numbers show Honda maintaining momentum on two fronts: domestic sales stayed strong, while exports delivered a sharper rise. Together, they helped the company stay comfortably above the 5 lakh-unit level for the month.

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