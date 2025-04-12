HT Auto
2025 Hero Passion Plus updated with OBD-2B compliance, priced at 81,651

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2025, 21:09 PM
  • The 2025 Hero Passion Plus gets no major visual changes barring the stricter emissions compliance.
The 2025 Hero Passion Plus is now OBD-2B compliant while retaining the same mechanicals
Hero MotoCorp has rolled out the updated Passion Plus that meets the latest OBD-2B emission standards. The 2025 Hero Passion Plus with OBD-2B compliance is priced at 81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it about 1,750 more expensive than the older model. The commuter motorcycle gets no major visual changes and continues to sport the familiar design and colour schemes.

2025 Hero Passion Plus Specifications

Power on the updated Hero Passion Plus comes from the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now complies with the latest emission norms. The motor continues to produce the same 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Also Read : 2025 Hero Karizma XMR launched with TFT cluster and USD forks

Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The motorcycle also comes equipped with IBS or a combined braking system as standard. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

2025 Hero Passion Plus Features

Other features on the Passion Plus include an electric start with i3S, a semi-digital instrument console, a side-stand indicator, a USB charging port, and more. The OBD-2B-compliant Passion Plus is available in two colours - Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and a kerb weight of 115 kg.

This updated model is available in two colours– black with red accents and black with blue accents as opposed to the four options available on the previous model. The Passion Plus remains one of the most popular commuter bikes on sale and takes on offerings like the Honda Shine 100, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero HF Deluxe. More Hero bikes will be updated to the latest emission norms in the coming days.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2025, 21:09 PM IST
