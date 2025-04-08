2025 Hero Karizma XMR launched with TFT cluster and USD forks

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2025, 14:13 PM
  • Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Karizma XMR in India, featuring three variants including the Combat Edition.
Hero Karizma XMR comes with a special colour scheme.
Hero Karizma XMR comes with a special colour scheme.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Karizma XMR in the Indian market. For 2025, the brand has introduced two new variants, first up there is a new top-end variant that is priced at 2 lakh and the second one is the Combat Edition that costs 2.02 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The base variant of the Karizma XMR continues to be priced at 1.81 lakh ex-showroom.

What is new with the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR?

First up, the brand has added a new TFT instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation, battery status, music controls and notifications. Then there are the upside-down forks in the Combat Edition and the top-end variant.

What is different with the Combat Edition of the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR?

The Combat Edition features a grey and black color scheme accented with golden forks. This combination not only gives it a sporty appearance but also significantly boosts its visual attractiveness.

Are there any mechanical changes to the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR?

As of now, there is no confirmation whether Hero MotoCorp has made changes to the engine tuning or not. It continues to come with a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that makes 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new instrument cluster on the Karizma XMR is shared with the XPulse 210.
The new instrument cluster on the Karizma XMR is shared with the XPulse 210.

What are the colour options of the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR?

The Combat Edition is sold in just one variant whereas the other two variants are available in three colour schemes. They are Phantom Black, Iconic Yellow and Turbo Red.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR?

Braking duties on the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR is done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Hero is using petal discs at both ends and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. The frame is a steel trellis unit along with a rectangular swingarm. The tyres that Hero is using measure 100/80 in the front and 140/70 at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer

08 Apr 2025
