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HERO Passion Plus

₹80,328 - 84,128*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Hero Passion Plus: Overview

The new-gen Hero Passion Plus brought back the Passion series of commuter bikes after being discontinued in 2020 due to the implementation of BS-VI emissions norms.

This is a 97.2 cc motorcycle positioned in the entry-level commuter segment. It is designed for daily city commutes and features a four-speed gearbox, a fuel-efficient engine, and a practical design.

The new iteration adheres to the latest emission standards and features additional equipment, including a semi-digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

The motorcycle offers a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl and a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 115 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres, it is capable of making quick and efficient trips. The Passion Plus competes with models such as the Honda Shine and TVS Radeon in the commuter bike segment.

Hero Passion Plus: Price

The Hero Passion Plus OBD2B is available at an ex-showroom price of 81,651 (ex-showroom). It is offered alongside the MY24 variant, which is priced at 79,901 (ex-showroom).

Hero Passion Plus: Launch Date

The new-gen Hero Passion Plus was launched in India on June 9, 2023.

The model marked the return of the Passion series after being discontinued in 2020 due to the implementation of BS6 emission norms. The new iteration adheres to the latest emission standards and features additional equipment, including a semi-digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

Hero Passion Plus: Variants and Colour Options:

The Passion Plus is available in two variants, where the latest OBD2B models comes listed at 81,651. The MY24 Passion + i3s Drum Brake Self Start Alloy Wheel is priced at 79,901 (all ex-showroom).

The bike can be configured in four colour options, which are Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe, Sport Red, and Black Nexus Blue.

Hero Passion Plus: Mileage

The bike brings a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Hero Passion Plus: Specs & Features

The commuter is powered by a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This unit delivers a maximum power output of 7.9 bhp and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm. It is paired with a four-speed gearbox. It complies with the latest BS6 emission norms and features an onboard diagnostics (OBD2) system to monitor real-time emissions.

The suspension system consists of telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The braking setup includes drum brakes on both ends, supported by a combined braking system (CBS) for enhanced safety. The bike is built on a tubular double-cradle frame.

Hero has fitted the Passion Plus with a semi-digital instrument console that includes an analogue speedometer and an LCD display for the odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge. It features a side-stand cut-off function, a USB charging port, and Hero’s i3S technology, which improves fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine when idling for a prolonged period. The motorcycle also has an electric starter and alloy wheels. Additionally, it comes with a small storage compartment located beneath the fuel tank.

Hero Passion Plus: Rivals

The Passion Plus competes in the commuter motorcycle segment, facing direct competition from the Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon, and Bajaj Platina 100.

Hero Passion Plus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    97.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    71 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    21.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.05 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    116 kg
View All Passion Plus SpecsView specs icon

Hero Passion Plus Variants

Hero Passion Plus price starts at ₹ 80,328 and goes up to ₹ 84,128 (Ex-showroom). Hero Passion Plus comes in 3 variants. Hero Passion Plus's top variant is Disc.
3 Variants Available
Passion Plus Drum OBD2B
₹80,328*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
Passion Plus Million Edition
₹80,574*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
Passion Plus Disc
₹84,128*
97.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Passion Plus Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
India's automotive industry faces a technological shift towards electric vehicles, but MSMEs struggle with investment, inventory inefficiencies, and capability gaps.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
Illegal toll collection at Indian plazas using unauthorized apps bypassed FASTag, depriving government revenue and defrauding commuters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
India's auto industry sees record August sales, with alternative fuel vehicles surpassing petrol car sales, marking a sustainability shift.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launches Passion+ Disc in India, featuring upgraded safety, technology, and convenience for enhanced commuting.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 and Kawasaki Vulcan S offer comfort and performance for long-distance touring enthusiasts.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

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Hero Passion Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus image
Rs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 59,477Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyPassion PlusVSHF Deluxe
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 81,283Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloyPassion PlusVSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.79
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyPassion PlusVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyPassion PlusVSSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe ProHero HF Deluxe Pro imageRs. 69,235Onwards
4.4106
97.2 cc8 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes--DiscDrumAlloyPassion PlusVSHF Deluxe Pro
Bajaj CT110Bajaj CT110 imageRs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloyPassion PlusVSCT110

Hero Passion Plus Images

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Hero Passion Plus Image 6

Hero Passion Plus Colours

Hero Passion Plus is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Sports Red Black
Black Brown Stripes
Black Heavy Grey
Black Nexus Blue
Perl Red
Mettalic Nexus Blue
Industrial Dark Grey
Heavy Grey Metallic
Sports red black

Hero Passion Plus Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,477 - 70,442
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

81,283 - 84,326
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Passion PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe Pro
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Passion PlusvsStar City Plus

Hero Passion Plus User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Hero Passion Plus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise Hero Passion Plus for its style, comfort, excellent mileage, and new digital features. It has refined handling but faces power issues on steep climbs and occasional servicing needs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconModern digital features
  • check circle iconBudget-friendly

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited power for high speeds
  • warning iconPillion comfort issues
  • warning iconFuel indicator fluctuation
  • warning iconEngine sound loud at high speeds
  • warning iconSide stand function abrupt

User Reviews

Reliable partner
Easy to handle by any family member due to low body mass. Tubeless tyres perform safely over wet tarmac roads.
By: Deepak Bhosale (Jul 10, 2026)
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Great value tech
New digital instrumentation panel works brilliantly with mobile notification alerts feature. Highly recommended commuter.
By: Prashant Kale (Jul 10, 2026)
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Heavy fuel saver
I3s fuel system automatically turns off motor at traffic jams. Gives massive petrol savings daily. High utility bike.
By: Chetan Naik (Jul 10, 2026)
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Sporty appeal
Heavy grey paint combined with new alloy wheel style makes it look sporty. Stopping bite from disc variant is powerful.
By: Sameer Kamble (Jul 10, 2026)
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Value king model
Smooth riding feedback over long distances. Excellent ground clearance protects engine bottom plate. Highly durable parts.
By: Ruturaj Khot (Jul 10, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Hero Passion Plus Related News

The updated Hero Passion Plus now gets an OBD-2B compliant engine with the same mechanicals.
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
15 Apr 2025
The 2025 Hero Passion Plus is now OBD-2B compliant while retaining the same mechanicals
2025 Hero Passion Plus updated with OBD-2B compliance, priced at 81,651
12 Apr 2025
A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
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 Hero Passion Plus Related News
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Hero Passion Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage71 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Max Speed85 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Passion Plus specs and features

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