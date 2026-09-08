Hero Passion Plus: Overview

The new-gen Hero Passion Plus brought back the Passion series of commuter bikes after being discontinued in 2020 due to the implementation of BS-VI emissions norms.

This is a 97.2 cc motorcycle positioned in the entry-level commuter segment. It is designed for daily city commutes and features a four-speed gearbox, a fuel-efficient engine, and a practical design.

The new iteration adheres to the latest emission standards and features additional equipment, including a semi-digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

The motorcycle offers a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl and a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 115 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres, it is capable of making quick and efficient trips. The Passion Plus competes with models such as the Honda Shine and TVS Radeon in the commuter bike segment.

Hero Passion Plus: Price

The Hero Passion Plus OBD2B is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹81,651 (ex-showroom). It is offered alongside the MY24 variant, which is priced at ₹79,901 (ex-showroom).

Hero Passion Plus: Launch Date

The new-gen Hero Passion Plus was launched in India on June 9, 2023.

The model marked the return of the Passion series after being discontinued in 2020 due to the implementation of BS6 emission norms. The new iteration adheres to the latest emission standards and features additional equipment, including a semi-digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

Hero Passion Plus: Variants and Colour Options:

The Passion Plus is available in two variants, where the latest OBD2B models comes listed at ₹81,651. The MY24 Passion + i3s Drum Brake Self Start Alloy Wheel is priced at ₹79,901 (all ex-showroom).

The bike can be configured in four colour options, which are Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe, Sport Red, and Black Nexus Blue.

Hero Passion Plus: Mileage

The bike brings a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Hero Passion Plus: Specs & Features

The commuter is powered by a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This unit delivers a maximum power output of 7.9 bhp and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm. It is paired with a four-speed gearbox. It complies with the latest BS6 emission norms and features an onboard diagnostics (OBD2) system to monitor real-time emissions.

The suspension system consists of telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The braking setup includes drum brakes on both ends, supported by a combined braking system (CBS) for enhanced safety. The bike is built on a tubular double-cradle frame.

Hero has fitted the Passion Plus with a semi-digital instrument console that includes an analogue speedometer and an LCD display for the odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge. It features a side-stand cut-off function, a USB charging port, and Hero’s i3S technology, which improves fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine when idling for a prolonged period. The motorcycle also has an electric starter and alloy wheels. Additionally, it comes with a small storage compartment located beneath the fuel tank.

Hero Passion Plus: Rivals

The Passion Plus competes in the commuter motorcycle segment, facing direct competition from the Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon, and Bajaj Platina 100.