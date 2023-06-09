HT Auto
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features

Hero MotoCorp has silently relaunched the Passion Plus in the Indian market. It is priced at 76,301 (ex-showroom). At this price, the Passion Plus slots are between the Splendor Plus and Splendor Plus Xtec. The Passion has always been quite popular among commuter motorcycles. With the update, the manufacturer has added a few features to the motorcycle. Hero Passion Plus will be going against Bajaj Platina and Honda Shine.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 11:51 AM
A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.

The motorcycle now comes with features such as i3s technology that cuts off the engine after a few seconds when the engine is in neutral gear. The engine comes to life as soon as the rider engages the clutch. There is also a side stand indicator and a USB port on the left handlebar to charge mobile devices. Apart from this, there is also a digital-analogue instrument cluster. The fuel gauge and trip meters are shown in a digital layout whereas the speedometer is an analogue unit.

Hero MotoCorp is offering the Passion Plus in three colour schemes. There is Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue and Powering the Hero Passion Plus is a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection. It is capable of producing 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Updated Hero Xtreme 160R launch on June 14, major upgrades planned

The double cradle frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 130 mm disc in the front as well as at the rear. The motorcycle gets a self as well as a kick starter. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard that are wrapped in 80/100 R18 tubeless tyres.

In terms of dimensions, the Passion Plus measures 1,982 mm in length, 1,087 mm in height and 770 mm in width. The seat height measures 790 mm whereas the ground clearance stands at 168 mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 115 kg and the fuel tank has a capacity of 11 litres.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Passion Plus Hero
