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TVS Radeon

₹55,100 - 77,900*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Variants

TVS Radeon Price:

TVS Radeon is priced between Rs. 55,100 - 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Radeon?

The TVS Radeon is available in 4 variants - All Black Edition, Base Edition BS6, Digi Cluster Edition Drum, Digi Cluster Edition Disc.

What are the TVS Radeon colour options?

TVS Radeon comes in eight colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Star City Plus, TVS Sport, Bajaj Platina 110.

What is the mileage of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon comes with a mileage of 73.68 kmpl (Company claimed).

TVS Radeon Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    73.68 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.19 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    113 kg
View All Radeon SpecsView specs icon

TVS Radeon Variants

TVS Radeon price starts at ₹ 55,100 and goes up to ₹ 77,900 (Ex-showroom). TVS Radeon comes in 4 variants. TVS Radeon's top variant is Digi Cluster Edition Disc.
4 Variants Available
Radeon All Black Edition
₹55,100*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Radeon Base Edition BS6
₹61,600*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum
₹74,200*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Radeon Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
TVS Motor reported a 38% sales increase in July 2026, driven by two-wheelers, EVs, exports, and three-wheelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
In June 2026, India's two-wheeler sales surged, with Hero MotoCorp leading, followed by Honda and TVS.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
India plans a three-layer safety system for two-wheelers to prevent risky riding behaviors and reduce road accidents.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
India's auto retail sector faces a liquidity crisis, with ₹2,500 crore of dealer funds blocked under GST, impacting operations and risking closures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jan 2026
The article explains how to renew a motor policy online without a policy number, using vehicle and personal details for verification.Read Full Story

TVS Radeon Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Radeon.
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TVS Radeon comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon image
Rs. 55,100Onwards
4.7103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes113 kg2025 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyRadeonVSPassion Plus
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyRadeonVSSplendor Plus
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyRadeonVSHF Deluxe
TVS Star City PlusTVS Star City Plus imageRs. 72,200Onwards
4.4101
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1984 mmDiscDrumAlloyRadeonVSStar City Plus
TVS SportTVS Sport imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.4103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1950 mmDrumDrumAlloyRadeonVSSport
Honda Shine 100 DXHonda Shine 100 DX imageRs. 70,507Onwards
4.95
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.04 NmCommuter Bikes103 kg1955 mmDrumDrumAlloyRadeonVSShine 100 DX

TVS Radeon Images

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TVS Radeon Image 2
TVS Radeon Image 3
TVS Radeon Image 4
TVS Radeon Image 5
TVS Radeon Image 6

TVS Radeon Colours

TVS Radeon is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Blue Black
All Black
Black
Metal Black
Red Black
Royal Purple
Starlight Blue
Titanium Grey
Blue black

TVS Radeon Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
RadeonvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
RadeonvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
RadeonvsHF Deluxe
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
RadeonvsStar City Plus
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
RadeonvsSport
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214
RadeonvsPlatina 110

TVS Radeon User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.9Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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TVS Radeon User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's comfort, fuel efficiency, and family-friendly features. It offers good handling in city traffic but is less suited for high-speed touring or rough terrains.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable for daily use
  • check circle iconStrong build quality
  • check circle iconFuel efficient engine
  • check circle iconSpacious for families
  • check circle iconCost-effective maintenance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited color options
  • warning iconNot suitable for high-speed touring
  • warning iconEngine vibrates past 60kmph
  • warning iconFront brakes lack sharp bite
  • warning iconSimple analogue speedometer

User Reviews

Average Overall Ride
Good mileage generator around sixty five kmpl but passing trucks cause small highway body wind sways due to light weight chassis design. Analogue speedometer looks boring. Front brakes lack quick sharp bite on panic stops.
By: Lakshmi Devi (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smart Alert Side Stand
Audio warning chime feature stops rider from driving bike ahead dangerously with open side stand configuration. Absolute lifesaver electronic tech setup.
By: Praveen Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Lightweight Agile Body
Total kerb weight metrics under 115 kgs make simple parking lifting maneuvers effortless task for adult house women. Highly friendly ergonomics.
By: Sridevi Naidu (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Long Seat Pillion Comfort
Largest available seating surface allows space to carry heavy bags while maintaining spacious rider seat separation easily. Perfect family unit.
By: Srikanth Goud (Jun 24, 2026)
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Low Cost Spares Parts
Scheduled engine maintenance services don't pinch monthly domestic budget boundaries whatsoever. Component replacement accessories are highly cost effective always.
By: Nageshwar Rao (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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TVS Radeon Related News

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Auto recap, Oct 5: Citroen & Jeep festive offers, TVS Radeon gets new variant
6 Oct 2024
Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
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2022 TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
30 Jun 2022
Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.
TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here
23 Oct 2021
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10 Aug 2026
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 TVS Radeon Related News

TVS Radeon Specifications and Features

Max Power8.19 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.7 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage73.68 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Radeon specs and features

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