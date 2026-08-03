TVS Radeon Key Specs
- Engine109 cc
- Mileage73.68 kmpl
- Power8.19 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque8.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight113 kg
TVS Radeon is priced between Rs. 55,100 - 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The TVS Radeon is available in 4 variants - All Black Edition, Base Edition BS6, Digi Cluster Edition Drum, Digi Cluster Edition Disc.
TVS Radeon comes in eight colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.
TVS Radeon comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
TVS Radeon rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Star City Plus, TVS Sport, Bajaj Platina 110.
TVS Radeon comes with a mileage of 73.68 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Radeon
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSPassion Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSSplendor Plus
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSHF Deluxe
|TVS Star City Plus
|Rs. 72,200Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1984 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSStar City Plus
|TVS Sport
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1950 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSSport
|Honda Shine 100 DX
|Rs. 70,507Onwards
|98.98 cc
|7.38 PS
|8.04 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|103 kg
|1955 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|RadeonVSShine 100 DX
TVS Radeon is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the bike's comfort, fuel efficiency, and family-friendly features. It offers good handling in city traffic but is less suited for high-speed touring or rough terrains.
|Max Power
|8.19 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|109.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes