TVS Radeon Price:

TVS Radeon is priced between Rs. 55,100 - 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Radeon?

The TVS Radeon is available in 4 variants - All Black Edition, Base Edition BS6, Digi Cluster Edition Drum, Digi Cluster Edition Disc.

What are the TVS Radeon colour options?

TVS Radeon comes in eight colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Star City Plus, TVS Sport, Bajaj Platina 110.

What is the mileage of TVS Radeon?

TVS Radeon comes with a mileage of 73.68 kmpl (Company claimed).