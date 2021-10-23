Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here
Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.
Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.

TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here

23 Oct 2021

  • TVS has launched two new dual-tone colour scheme options on its Radeon commuter motorcycle.

  • Save for the different paint scheme, there is no other change on the TVS Radeon.

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its Radeon commuter in two new paint schemes in India. The company has rolled out two new dual-tone colour scheme options in the form of Red and Black option as well as a Blue and Black option. Save for the different paint scheme, there is no other change on the commuter motorcycle. 

Both the newly introduced paint schemes get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly. Also, there's a dual-tone effect on the side body panels which also get the ‘Radeon’ decal. The front mudguard comes dipped in black in both options, while the engine cover gets a golden hue. Down below, the alloy wheels in both the colour options have been offered in black. 

(Also Read: TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight)

Apart from the change in the aesthetics, the rest of the details on the bike remain the same. Some of the features on the Radeon include LED DRL, USB charging port, disc brakes, etc. 

The BS 6-compliant TVS Radeon gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which pushes out 8.08 PS of power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a 4-speed gearbox. The bike delivers maximum fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new dual-tone variants of the TVS Radeon have been priced slightly higher than the standard variants. The drum variant (DT) costs 68,982 while the disc (DT) comes will set you back by 71,982 making both the models 900 more expensive. It is a direct rival to the likes of Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Bajaj Platina ES 100 and Hero Splendor Plus. 

 

  First Published Date : 23 Oct 2021
