|Max Power
|7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Cooling System
|Air-Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹77,436
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,900
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹6,692
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹5,844
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,664
|₹1,545