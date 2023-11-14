Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally

Indian Motorcycles has unveiled the new FTR X 100% Carbon limited edition motorcycle, which made its debut at EICMA 2023. The American motorcycle maker has partnered with the motocross brand ‘100%’ for the new limited edition offering. Production of the new FTR X 100% Carbon will be restricted to just 400 units globally.

The Indian FTR X 100% Carbon looks identical to the standard FTR R Carbon but comes with a carbon fibre finish on the bodywork for an extra special touch. The limited edition motorcycle gets a new Candy Blue colour scheme complemented by the white trellis frame and red accents on the belly pan, Indian logo and alloy wheels. The bike also gets the ‘Indian Motorcycle x 100%’ branding all over.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke makes global debut with 120 bhp. Check details

Of the 400 units to be produced of the Indian FTR X 100 Carbon, 150 have been allocated for the US, while the remaining 250 will be sold in different markets

The FTR X 100% Carbon comes with blacked-out Ohlins front forks with golden tubes, while the exhaust pipes and canister tips also get the gold treatment. The bike draws power from the 1,203 cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 121 bhp and 117 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from Brembo, while the bike rides on 17-inch cast alloy wheels with Metzeler tyres.

The FTR X 100% Carbon carries over all the electronics including a 4-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, three riding modes - Rain, Standard and Sport; lean-sensitive ABS, stability control, traction control, wheelie and rear lift mitigation, USB charging and cruise control.

Out of the total 400 units produced, 150 units of the Indian FTR X 100% Carbon have been allocated for India while the remaining will make it to other markets. The Indian FTR is sold in India and the American motorcycle maker could bring the 100% Carbon to the Indian market, albeit in extremely limited quantities. The possibilities though are limited.

First Published Date: