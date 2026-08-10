Indian Springfield Dark Horse Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power98.95 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque171 Nm
- Kerb Weight376 kg
Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, STD-2025.
Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Thunder Black Smoke, Smoke White, Grey.
Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.
Indian Springfield Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW K 1600 GTL.
Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Springfield Dark Horse
|Rs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|376 kg
|2583 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Indian Chieftain Limited
|Rs. 34.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|373 kg
|2506 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Springfield Dark HorseVSChieftain Limited
|Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
|Rs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1868 cc
|95.1 PS
|155 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|330 kg
|2415 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Springfield Dark HorseVSHeritage Classic [2024]
|BMW K 1600 Grand America
|Rs. 33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.4 PS
|180 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|367 kg
|2470 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Springfield Dark HorseVSK 1600 Grand America
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Springfield Dark HorseVSR 1250 RT
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1300 cc
|145.4 PS
|149 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|269 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Springfield Dark HorseVSR 1300 GS Adventure
Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|98.95 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1890.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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