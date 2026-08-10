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INDIAN Springfield Dark Horse

₹29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price:

Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

The Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, STD-2025.

What are the Indian Springfield Dark Horse colour options?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Thunder Black Smoke, Smoke White, Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW K 1600 GTL.

What is the mileage of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    98.95 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    171 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    376 kg
View All Springfield Dark Horse SpecsView specs icon

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Variants

Indian Springfield Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 29.56 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 41.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in 3 variants. Indian Springfield Dark Horse's top variant is STD-2025.
3 Variants Available
Springfield Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹29.56 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Springfield Dark Horse Quartz Gray
₹30.29 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Springfield Dark Horse STD-2025
₹41.96 Lakhs*
1890 cc
165 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Indian Springfield Dark Horse Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Lumax Industries adopts Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to streamline global engineering, enhance collaboration, and support advanced automotive lighting development.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
India experienced a second consecutive hike in petrol and diesel prices, totaling ₹4 per litre, amid rising global crude costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
FIA revises energy management rules for qualifying at Japanese Grand Prix, lowering recovery limit to enhance performance and competition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding to in-car safety with models priced from ₹2,499 to ₹9,990.Read Full Story

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Visual Comparison

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BMW R 1250 RT
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Indian Springfield Dark Horse comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Indian Springfield Dark Horse image
Rs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmTourer Bikes376 kg2583 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Indian Chieftain LimitedIndian Chieftain Limited imageRs. 34.26 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmTourer Bikes373 kg2506 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloySpringfield Dark HorseVSChieftain Limited
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] imageRs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards-1868 cc95.1 PS155 NmTourer Bikes330 kg2415 mmDiscDiscSpokeSpringfield Dark HorseVSHeritage Classic [2024]
BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaBMW K 1600 Grand America imageRs. 33 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.4 PS180 NmTourer Bikes367 kg2470 mmDiscDiscAlloySpringfield Dark HorseVSK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RT imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloySpringfield Dark HorseVSR 1250 RT
BMW R 1300 GS AdventureBMW R 1300 GS Adventure imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1300 cc145.4 PS149 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes269 kg-Double DiscDiscSpokeSpringfield Dark HorseVSR 1300 GS Adventure

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Images

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Image 1
Indian Springfield Dark Horse Image 2

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Colours

Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Thunder Black Smoke
Smoke White
Grey
Thunder black smoke

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsChieftain Limited
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsHeritage Classic [2024]
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsR 1250 RT
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsR 1300 GS Adventure
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 Lakhs
Springfield Dark HorsevsK 1600 GTL

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Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Max Power98.95 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque171 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1890.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 kmph
View all Springfield Dark Horse specs and features

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