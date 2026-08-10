Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price:

Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

The Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in 3 variants - Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, STD-2025.

What are the Indian Springfield Dark Horse colour options?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Thunder Black Smoke, Smoke White, Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW K 1600 GTL.

What is the mileage of Indian Springfield Dark Horse?

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).