HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Indian Auto Industry Clocks 12.5% Growth In 2023 24, Ev Sales See Massive Surge

Indian auto industry clocks 12.5% growth in 2023-24, EV sales see massive surge

By: ANI
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2024, 14:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Backed by robust economic growth and conducive government, the Indian automobile industry has posted a satisfactory performance with sales growing by
...
car sales in India
Indians bought more cars and two-wheelers in the past 12 months than ever before. The Indian auto industry's manufacturing body SIAM said that the country has witnessed an overall growth of more than 12%. (PTI)
car sales in India
Indians bought more cars and two-wheelers in the past 12 months than ever before. The Indian auto industry's manufacturing body SIAM said that the country has witnessed an overall growth of more than 12%.

Backed by robust economic growth and conducive government, the Indian automobile industry has posted a satisfactory performance with sales growing by 12.5 per cent during the just-concluded financial year.

During 2023-24, total domestic sales rose from 2.12 million units to 2.38 million units, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed Friday. Cetegory wise, passenger vehicle sales rose 8.4 per cent, three wheelers 41.5 per cent, two wheelers 13.3 per cent, commercial vehicles marginally by 0.6 per cent.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Passenger vehicle segment led the growth with overall sales touching almost 5-million units including 4.2 million domestic (growth of 8.4 per cent) and 0.7 million exports.

Also Read : Indians bought more cars in FY2023–24 than ever before. Half of them were SUVs

Two-wheeler segment continued the recovery path with a handsome growth of over 13 per cent in domestic sales to almost 18 million units, even though still lower than the earlier peak of 21 million units in 2018-19.

Domestic commercial vehicle industry had a marginal growth to 9.7 million units and within that, some drop was experienced in light commercial vehicles and small commercial vehicles due to degrowth in the CNG segment.

Also Read : Indian auto industry poised to grow amidst mix of optimism and challenge, says FADA

Accordig to SIAM, the growth in commercial vehicles was impacted due to migration to higher tonnage trucks which created higher payload capacity, that it asserted is not reflected in the number of units.

Coming to three wheeler industry, it is almost close to the earlier peak of 0.7 million units in 2018-19.

Moving on to exports of vehicles, overall exports remained under stress during the last financial year with sizeable drop in commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, though passenger vehicles grew marginally.

However, good recovery was seen in the last quarter, especially for two-wheelers, indicating better potential for the current year, it said.

The year also demonstrated the sustainability commitments of the auto Industry as it commenced producing vehicles which are material compliant to 20 per cent Ethanol blending and witnessed growth of 90 per cent in electric passenger vehicles and 30 per cent in electric two-wheelers.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, said, “The Industry remains optimistic as the macroeconomic outlook remains positive. Coupled with good monsoon outlook, we are expecting continued growth for the industry this year as well."

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 14:44 PM IST
TAGS: car sales EV sales Indian auto industry SIAM

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.